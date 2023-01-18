Abhay Deol recalls drinking every day after Dev D: I wasn’t out of free space | Bollywood

Actor Abhay Deol has opened up about how much he hated fame growing up as he was asked about his family members. In a new interview, Abhay also said that when he went to New York, he still hadn’t gotten out of that headspace of his role as Dev D. Abhay revealed that he would be drinking every day. (Also read | Abhay Deol thinks Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan controversy is not unimaginable)

Dev D is a 2009 dark romantic comedy film released in February 2009. It was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film stars Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill and Kalki Koechlin.

In an interview with Mashable India, Abhay said, “Because I grew up in a movie family. I saw fame up close when I was a kid. I didn’t like it because your privacy is going away. A lot is written about you I used to literally hate fame and the media Because growing up I saw a lot of writing about family, being questioned when I was child, ‘Is it true, is it true?’ It used to make me angry, “Your dad works in movies, your uncle is a big star. Around the family that I knew was there for benefits, they weren’t friends.”

Speaking about when he was in New York, Abhay also said: The Dev D role that I played, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for a year, I did what Dev D did in the movie. I have a little more better than Dev. I was not in tattered clothes on the streets. I drank like a fool every day. I made some really good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a stunner.

Abhay was last seen in the limited series Trial By Fire based on the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire. The series depicts the grueling legal battle and incredibly harrowing journey that ensues when two parents lose their children. It is based on the bestselling book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.

Directed by Prashant Nair and produced by Endemol Shine India and House of Talkies, the drama also stars Rajshri Deshpande, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla and Shardul Bharadwaj. Trial By Fire premiered exclusively on Netflix on January 13.