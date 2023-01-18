Actor says he’s back home after snowplow accident





Actor Jeremy Renner says he is back home after spending about two weeks in hospital following a snowplow accident. Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his Oscar-nominated role in The Hurt Locker, ended up in intensive care after the New Year’s Eve incident. Jeremy Renner shares update after serious injury caused by snow plow while assisting family member

Renner tweeted Monday night that he was back at home, where he watched the premiere of the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, a streaming show in which he stars. Out [of] my recovering brain fog, i was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home, Renner wrote in a tweet Monday evening. He was responding to a message from the show’s Twitter account about the season two premiere. Earlier this month, Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed showing injuries on the left side of his face. He underwent surgery; a rep for the actor said he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowcat, a large machine used to clear roads and trails. Jeremy Renner Undergoes Surgery After Snowplow Accident

He was using the machine to clear snow when he saw a car had become stuck near his home, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department. Renner used the snowcat to tow the car, which was being driven by a family member. When he got out to check on the driver, the tankette began to roll and knocked him over. He was airlifted to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Renner turned 52 on January 7 and spent his birthday in hospital. He faces a significant road to recovery, but has been encouraged by supportive comments from fans and fellow cast members.



