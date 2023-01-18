The Taste of Jalisco festival returns from February 3 to 5





Taste of Jalisco festival festivities include a carnival, car show, tequila tastings, shows, food and more. CATHEDRAL CITY – What began as a celebration to honor the relationship between two sister cities – Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, is now an annual event celebrating its seventh year. The Taste of Jalisco festival honors this relationship through music, fashion, culture, spirits and cuisine. The Sister City relationship was first established in 1996 when the two cities entered into a formal Sister Cities Agreement. Since then, exchanges between cities have included art, culture, government best practices, youth-focused educational opportunities, the donation of firefighting equipment, and firefighter training, among others. The seventh annual Taste of Jalisco festival will take place February 3-5, 2023 in downtown Cathedral City. This annual celebration honors the 26-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico) through culture, cuisine, music and fashion. The weekend includes a family carnival, craft vendor market, tequila tastings, authentic Mexican cuisine, car show and daily entertainment. The festivities will begin Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. and will include the raising of the flags, a proclamation reading by Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb, followed by live entertainment, and the opening of the carnival and garden of tequila tasting. Along with a giant Ferris wheel offering views of the entire city and surrounding area, the three-day carnival will also feature rides, entertainment and games for all ages on the festival lawn in front of City Hall. Along Lalo Guerrero Avenue, more than 25 shops selling authentic Mexican crafts and fun, unique products will add to the festive atmosphere. Entrance to the vendors’ market and access to the carnival are free. Tickets are required and sold on-site for the carnival rides and games, with discounted pre-sale tickets available until February 2 via the festival website. New this year, the Fiesta Zone inside the Community Amphitheater will offer access to additional kids’ activities, lawn games, food trucks, beer garden, tequila bar and daily entertainment live. Those 21 and older can enjoy the beer garden and premium cocktail experience, including premium tequila tastings. On Sunday, car enthusiasts will enjoy a car show with an amazing array of premium and one-of-a-kind custom-created vehicles on the third level of the adjacent parking structure. Admission to the Fiesta Zone (including the Sunday car show) is $10 per day, and the first 500 Cathedral City residents with a valid ID will receive free admission. A highlight of the weekend will be the entertainment of the Jalisco Community Stage featuring local and regional musical groups and live performances celebrating Mexican art and culture. The lineup includes several folk dance troupes, Las Tias, Dreaming of You (tribute to Selena), Outlaw Mariachi, Corazon de Mana (tribute to Mana) and a Saturday night headline performance by Grupo Control. Advanced tickets for the Grupo concert are $25 ($30 daytime) and can be reserved at http://tasteofjalisco.com. Specializing in Nordic music, Control (aka Group Control) is a regional Mexican band based in Houston, Texas, who bill themselves as The Kings of Cumbia. Founded by Sergio Alberto Degollado (vocals, bass) and José Guadalupe Degollado (vocals, sixth bass) of Control, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the band debuted in 1999 with Cumbias Sin Control. Since then they have released eight more albums, featuring a string of regional Mexican hits, including “She’s a Goddess”, “Rain Over Wetness”, “Long Live the Love” and “Flying Dove”. Opening hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The festivities take place in downtown Cathedral City at 68600 East Palm Canyon Drive. Parking is free. For more information on the Taste of Jalisco festival, visit http://tasteofjalisco.com Image Sources Music of the taste of Jalisco: discover the city of the cathedral

Taste of Jalisco Poster: Cord Media

Carnival: Cord Media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukenreport.com/taste-of-jalisco-festival-returns-feb-3-5/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos