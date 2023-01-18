When Bollywood traveled to Pakistan

The tumultuous relationship between India and Pakistan is the source of drama in many Bollywood films.

Whether partition, war, chauvinism or aman ki ashathere is a movie for every theme and timeline.

At Sidharth Malhotra Majnu missionwhich premieres on Netflix on January 20, the 38-year-old plays an Indian spy in Pakistan trying to get to the heart of a covert nuclear operation.

As Love Verma notes, this isn’t the first time a character has come all the way’sarhad paar‘ for professional, personal or humanitarian reasons.

Razi

Meghna Gulzar’s acclaimed adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s book Call Sehmat places Alia Bhatt in a central role to tell the true story of an RA&W agent persuaded by her father to marry a Pakistani military officer in a strategic attempt to gather and relay information.

RaziAlia’s taut thriller and compelling performance examine the complexities of labor through a human lens.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s warm charisma as a devout Hindu bending over backwards to help a lost Muslim child find his way back to Pakistan without a passport or papers takes adventure and selflessness to another level in secular fantasy by Kabir Khan.

Grandson of Sardar Ka

Arjun Kapoor plays a grandson, who travels to Lahore after swearing to change his illness reverse itfrom her ancestral home in Lahore, which she had to flee during partition, to her home in Amritsar after the latter was denied a visa. This results in a lot of bureaucratic hubbub and beating around the bush.

Happy Bag Jayegi

By a twist of fate, Diana Penty, a young girl from Amritsar and married on the run, finds herself taking refuge in a political family in Lahore where a gallant Abhay Deol comes to see her while the handsome Ali Fazal tries to join her for joyous reunion.

Although this is a romantic comedy of chaos, happy bhag jayegI do well to show the equation between the people of the two nations as fun and friendly.

Dil Bole Hadippa

Punjaban obsessed cricketer Rani Mukerji impersonates Sardar Boy to earn a place in the team.

And because she’s so good, she almost doesn’t get caught until the big final game when India play Pakistan in Pakistan.

A moving speech and a shout of inclusivity ensue to applause from players and fans from both countries, and all’s well that ends well.

Lahore

India again visits Pakistan for sport i.e. kick boxing as part of the national award-winning program Lahore when sportsmanship and resentment collide but in the end the game wins.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Back when Bollywood nationalism was all about shouting anti-Pakistani slogans loudly, Sunny Deol made a killing in Anil Sharma’s post-Partition masala where he not only travels to Pakistan to pick up his wife and his son, but also to himself alone. half of its population with punches and punchlines.

Agent Vinod

What about Bollywood spies and layovers in Pakistan?

Sriram Raghavan makes a concession for such a stopover in Karachi, filled with the modern spirit of Kareena Mujra and the Saif disillusioned dismay as they discover something about a nuclear device in his mediocre albeit brilliant offering, Agent Vinod.

Ghost

A complete contrast to the playful image he painted in Bajrangi BhaijaanKabir Khan chooses to portray Pakistan in an evil and extremist mode about to be overthrown by the valiant Indian military and moles.

Veer Zaara

by Yash Chopra hit cross-border saga tells the epic love story between Shah Rukh Khan’s IAF pilot and Preity Zinta, the daughter of a Pakistani aristocrat.

Forced to stay away by hostile forces, their passion and patience are tested for more than two decades until Rani Mukerji’s fiery Pakistani lawyer swears justice.

Refugee

The sparkling debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor in JP Dutta Refugee is an Indian-Pakistani romance.

Sparks fly between Bachchan’s mystery man and Bebo’s Pakistani daughter while transporting people across the border through the Great Rann of Kutch.

Trouble and complications soon follow.

Henna

When Randhir Kapoor stepped in to spearhead Raj Kapoor’s dream project and pacifist ideals after his disappearance, Pakistani leading lady Zeba Bakhtiar was enlisted to play the lead role.

Meanwhile, resident hero Rishi Kapoor played the role of the Indian businessman who crashed in Pakistan following a road accident and lost his memory.

His experiences within a small community and its kind-hearted villagers as well as the executioners and the ensuing struggle to return home form the heart of the story.