Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s home after snowplow accident





Actor Jeremy Renner has been released from hospital and back home after being run over by a snowplow earlier this month and sustaining serious injuries. René, 52 years old, has kept fans updated on his progress since being hospitalized on New Years Day following the accident. On Monday, he shared an update onTwitter. Apart from my recovering brain fog, I was very excited to watch Episode 201 with my family at home, Renner said in a response to a tweet on his Paramount+ TV series, Mayor Of Kingstown, which returned. Sunday for its second season. The accident happened near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said. Renner has owned a home in the area for several years, according to a 2019Reno Gazette Journalarticle. Renner suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries as a result of the accident, his rep, Sam Mast, said earlier this month. He was in critical but stable condition in intensive care after undergoing surgery Jan. 2, Mast said. Renner was clearing snow for a neighbor when he was run over by a PistenBully snowplow, which weighs at least 7 tons, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said earlier this month. Renner went to speak to a family member when the plow started rolling towards him. He tried to get into the driver’s seat to stop him and was knocked down, Balaam said. Neighbors helped Renner while he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive due to weather conditions, Balaam said. What I can tell you is that there was no doctor there, he said. They were good neighbors…who came out with towels and helped out. Renner is known for his role as Hawkeye, a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also a two-time Oscar nominee for his performances in The Hurt Locker and The Town. He has already posted photos and videos on Instagram of himstanding next to snowplowsandventure into frozen terrainin his Jeep.

