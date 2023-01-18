The actor who played Colonel Stan Valchek in ‘The Wire’ was 83





Al Brown, best known for his role as col. Stanislaus Valchek on “The Wire”, has died. Brown’s daughter, Jenny, said TMZ that the actor died on Friday following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83 years old. The actor’s Facebook page too shared a message about his death. “My name is Michael. I run Al’s Facebook page. I’m sad to let you know that angels have come for Al” Friday morning, says the post. “May his memory be a blessing to his family, friends and each of you.” The Luedtke Agency, which represented the actor, told USA TODAY in an emailed Friday statement, “Al was the Salt of the Earth and a truly great person.” USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Brown for comment. ‘Mike was fine’:Michael K. Williams’ nephew discusses his uncle’s unexpected fentanyl death Brown was best known as Valchek, an occasionally corrupt Baltimore Police Department official. Her character had a major storyline in Season 2, which focused on city ports and the Greek mob. Valchek followed through on his suspicions of bribery and drug trafficking by port workers, making a dramatic arrest at the end of the season. The actor portrayed Valchek on the HBO series for all five seasons from 2002 to 2008. He appeared in 19 of the 60 total episodes, according to IMDB. Brown’s death comes more than a year after his ‘Wire’ co-star Michael K. Williams died from an accidental overdose of heroin and cocaine containing fentanyl, the New York has confirmed. City Office of Chief Medical Examiner in a statement to USA TODAY in September 2021. Brown often took on law enforcement roles throughout his career. In addition to his role on “The Wire,” Brown guest starred in the early and mid-2000s on “Forensic Files,” “Rescue Me,” “Commander in Chief,” “Law & Order: Special Victims.” Unit”, “The Hustler” and more. He also appeared in small roles in films like “12 Monkeys” in 1995, “The Replacements” in 2000, “Red Dragon” in 2002, “Lay the Favorite” in 2012 and more. Adam Rich obituary:‘Eight Is Enough’ child star dies aged 54 Before becoming an actor, Brown toured Vietnam twice. Brown is survived by his children and extended family, his daughter Jenny told TMZ.

