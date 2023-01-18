Leslie Jones promises to host ‘The Daily Show’ herself | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) Comedian Leslie Jones will take a temporary whirlwind as host of The Daily Show” this week, and she says viewers can expect her trademark blunt, edgy humor. I am not Jon Stewart. I’m not Trevor Noah, I’m Leslie Jones. So I’m going to bring that vulnerable honesty, the former Saturday Night Live alum joked in an interview on the eve of her new gig. Jones as the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday host of the Comedy Central current affairs show features four more upcoming weekly gigs by comedians: Wanda Sykes, DL Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman. While this week marks the first time Jones has appeared on The Daily Show, she’s no stranger to MC-ing, having guest starred on The Ellen Show and supporting the revival of ABC game show Supermarket Sweep. “Any assignment for me is never different. It’s always them asking for me. What I come to deliver is me. So it’s not really that much different from when I was doing updates at SNL or that I was doing stand-up, you know?” she says. Everything is talkative. Over the years, The Daily Show was first hosted by Craig Kilborn, then Jon Stewart and more recently Trevor Noah skewered left and right watching the day’s headlines with a yellowish view. Noah stepped down at the end of last year and no permanent successor has yet been named. On SNL, three-time Emmy-nominated Jones has made impressions on Whoopi Goldberg, Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Omarosa Manigault Newman and, most importantly, Donald Trump. During her run from 2014 to 2019, she regularly hit on Colin Jost while appearing on his Weekend Update desktop, calling him things like a little salty oyster cracker and showing off his complicated and fictional relationship. with fellow cast member Kyle Mooney. Her viral tweets landed her a job as an NBC correspondent at the 2016 and 2018 Olympics. She hosted the BET Awards in 2017 and starred in the 2016 remake of Ghostbusters. Jones said she follows daily events and personalities to make sure The Daily Show is still relevant under her watch, but she also has things planned. We already have a lot of ideas wrapped up and what we want to do and what we want the show to look like, she said. Of course, this changes with daily events. If something big happened, of course, we had to change it for that. But, yes, we have a lot of things we already want to do. When asked if she would be interested in inheriting the host’s chair permanently, Jones showed no commitment. I don’t really want to answer that, she said. ___ Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/entertainment/leslie-jones-promises-to-be-herself-hosting-the-daily-show/article_dbf85fa6-30fd-5cac-bf6e-267c106f3f04.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos