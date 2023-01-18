Shahrukh Khan and Bollywoods fight against bullying





Shahrukh Khan, 57, who is part of the Khan trinity of superstars who have ruled India’s collective imagination for decades, has all his stardom on the next film Pathane.

First, Khan refused to blink and attacked his detractors over the fabricated controversy of Rank Besharam. One could fault the song for being banal and banal, but it was hardly an insult to any particular religion, as the vocal critics claim.

Over the past few years, every movie release in particular Khan and others who don’t bow down to a particular ideology face severe backlash when they’re most vulnerable: that’s when a movie with a giant fortune came out. Troll Army Coordinated Attacks I can confirm that this campaign is not organic. It is organized and coordinated for a lot of money. This is identical to the campaign against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to cast him as Pappu, a dark silver spoon legacy politician who is a dilettante. Khan has been cast as Rahul in most of his iconic films and shares the wrath of an army of political party trolls. The campaign against Bollywood has huge financial chops attached to it. Those involved set up thousands of social media handles, some bots with large numbers of fake followers, to make sure their fanatics catch on to trends. It is a huge echo chamber against Bollywood and selects selective scenes to emphasize the anti-Hindu nature of the films. Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in a still from the film Pathan. Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world, which makes his detractors see red.

Image credit: IMDB

Yes, you read that right, anti-Hindu movies. The normal reaction would be to laugh at this nonsense, but Bollywood isn’t laughing because these trolls are going for the jugular. Some superstars are blackmailing and saying they will sow negative tropes about the film on social media and YouTube; some go to court on specious grounds in search of gain and headlines claiming their feelings are hurt or that a story or song is plagiarized. Recently, their ranks have even been joined by ministers of state who function as full-time trolls and threaten Bollywood. Apart from the fact that Bollywood is a multi-billion dollar industry supporting a multitude of people, it is one of the few industries in India that is blind to caste and religion. If you’re good at your job, you’ll get a job, that’s the credo followed in Bollywood. He represents Indian soft power to the world. Take iconic actor Sharon Stone’s double reaction to Shahrukh Khan. He is also the fourth richest actor in the world, which makes his detractors see red. Submission to control Bollywood Even the campaign against nepotism in Bollywood is, to a large extent, funded, as my investigation reveals. Yes, all the anger and outrage you see is bought and paid for, with the exception of a few who act as propagandists for a political party. The daily hashtags Ban Pathan and Boycott Bollywood are also among the paying trends to make impressionable minds dislike something they once loved and that allowed them to escape to a different world for a few hours. Shahrukh Khan in a still from the film Pathan. The daily hashtags Ban Pathan and Boycott Bollywood are among the paying trends to trick impressionable minds into disliking something they like.

Image credit: IMDB

The attack on Bollywood is mounted with a desire to control the industry, which rules the hearts of Indians everywhere. It aims to control the magic of stories and propaganda against problematic historical giants to turn them into pygmies. Star power must be subordinate to political power and must strive to enhance it, which means that Bollywood and Mumbai should play second fiddle to Delhi and its political leaders. It could come as the Three Khans who ruled the screens and our hearts for decades fade, beaten down by age and organized harassment every day. A similar campaign was launched against the famous Indian painter MF Husain who eventually left India due to the overwhelming number of complaints filed against him. Khan is one of Bollywood’s most cerebral actors, and he knows who’s pulling the strings to stop Bollywood. Many roll on Pathan. Perhaps record success will ensure that organized bullying decreases and magical stories can still be told. Meet at the theatre. Swati Chaturvedi @bainjal Swati Chaturvedi is an award-winning journalist and author of I Am a Troll: Inside the Secret World of the BJPs Digital Army.

