Entertainment
Can Pathaan save beleaguered Bollywood and will the stars align for SRK, the Others in 2023?
Edited by: Pathikrit Sen Gupta
Last update: January 18, 2023, 09:00 IST
SRK is returning to the big screen after almost four years, and obviously, fan expectations are at their peak. Picture/Twitter
The force is strong with SRK and insiders say this year will be the year of Shah Rukh Khan and his Pathaan will end the box office drought
The year 2022 has not been kind to the Hindi film industry. This year will be remembered as an unusual year when films featuring some of the biggest names failed to attract audiences to theaters. Big star vehicles like Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera, Ranveer Singhs Cirkus and Hrithik Roshans Vikram Vedha opened with low box office numbers.
Even movies with young stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan who, in their quest to push the boundaries by delivering innovative content with movies like Bhediya and An Action Hero, couldn’t get the desired footsteps.
Count on King Khan
Bringing audiences back to cinemas is Bollywood’s top priority and the industry is pinning high hopes on one man. It’s the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.
The trade has been bullish since the first Pathaan movie teaser was released on YouTube. The force is strong with SRK and insiders say this year is going to be the year of Shah Rukh Khan and his Pathaan will end the box office drought. The film, slated for release on January 25, is expected to break all box office records, and everyone from moviegoers to business analysts to tarot card readers predicts a bright future for SRK and Pathaan. .
Mumbai based numerologist Pracchi P Mehta did some math and said that it is lucky number 7 that will do wonders for King Khan.
To make calculations
The year is 2023 which is 2+2+3=7. Seven is the number that is ruled by Ketu and by the moon, so the energies of these two planets will be very predominant this year. So what they do they reflect a lot of thriller movies, mystery movies, dark movies, so now when you look at that theme, movies based on mystery, drama, thrills, we have Pathaan coming, a thriller, which will go very well because this year is ruled by Ketu, which means all that,” says Pracchi P Mehta.
She also added that SRK will continue their winning streak this year. Although he didn’t release a major film last year, Shah Rukh has three big films in the running for this year: director Siddharth Anands Pathaan, high-octane Atlees actor Jawan and drama on the immigration of Rajkummar Hiranis Dunki.
I think Shah Rukh Khan was on the rise last year. Of course, he didn’t have a big movie release last year. Now his birth date is 02-11-1965, his full life path number is seven. This is the year of number 7, this is the year of Ketu. 2 is ruled by the moon, the moon and Ketu are best friends, so this year must be phenomenal for Shah Rukh Khan. And the good part is Pathaan, which is spelled PATHAAN, which is numerologically also aptly titled, and this movie is sure to make its mark. He’s got the making of a blockbuster, added Pracchi, who also predicted this year’s luck for our other favorite actors.
stars to shine
Ranveer Singh will have a good year 2023. He was born on July 6, 1985, so his psychic number is 6, which is ruled by Venus, and his destiny number is 1. But I feel he is going to start the year well. year . The other actor I really see shine is Shahid Kapoor. I think he’s going to have a fantastic run this year, Pracchi said.
Tried and tested
While we eagerly await the release of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham with Pathaan, it also brings back a very successful combo from director Siddharth Anand, producer Aditya Chopra, music composers Vishal-Shekhar, and Shilpa Rao that co-directed the greatest films produced by YRF like Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, War in 2019 and now Pathaan.
