Porn actor Ron Jeremy mentally incompetent to stand trial for rape





article A Los Angeles judge ruled on Tuesday that the porn entertainer Ron Jeremy is mentally incapable of standing trial on dozens of counts of rape and sexual assault. Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris told a hearing that after reviewing reports from prosecutors and Jeremy’s defense, he is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to recover. hand over. Prosecutors have asked that he be periodically reassessed. A hearing into the placement of Jeremy, 69, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, in a public hospital will take place next month. Jeremy pleaded not guilty after a grand jury was indicted him on 34 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape. “When he was arrested two years ago I said he would be found innocent of all charges,” Jeremy’s attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said in an email. “Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I have received I thought he would have been found innocent. It is unfortunate that due to his mental state he will not go to trial and will not have no opportunity to clear his name.” Jeremy, who remained in prison since his arrest in 2020did not attend the hearing. An email seeking comment Tuesday from the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned. Nicknamed “The Hedgehog”, Jeremy has been among the best known and most prolific performers in the porn industry for decades and has become a recognizable pop cultural novelty through reality shows, public appearances and music videos. He has long been a magnet for autograph and selfie seekers, which is how he first met most of the women and girls between the ages of 15 and 51 he is accused of having assaulted between the 1990s and 2019. According to the transcripts of the testimony of the grand jury of women and girls obtained by the Associated PressJeremy would lure them into a small secluded space, often the bathroom of a West Hollywood bar and grill he frequents, trick them and sexually assault them. The The Los Angeles Times first reported that Jeremy would not go to trial. The charges stemmed from a district attorney’s task force set up to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry after reports of Harvey Weinstein in 2017 made the #metoo movement an international phenomenon. Jeremy was among very few men charged in connection with the task force’s work, along with Weinstein himself, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in December. Prosecutors are still deciding to retry Weinstein on several counts on which his jury was deadlocked. They plan to try again actor Danny Masterson on three counts of rape after his jury failed to reach verdicts last month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/porn-actor-ron-jeremy-mentally-incompetent-to-stand-trial-on-rape-counts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos