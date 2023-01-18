



It was fast cars and Hollywood stars in the ARCA Menards Series annual pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedwaywhich finished saturday. The two days of on-track activity saw 61drivers and 37different cars on the racetrack. The Venturini Motorsports team led the way, sweeping the top four spots in the standings with female riders Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaenfastest, with teammates Jesse Love and Gus Dean third and fourth respectively. Venturini Motorsports has won six consecutive races at Daytona, five on the 2.5 mile tri-ovaland one on the road course with drivers Michael Self, Harrison Burton and Corey Heim. This is the third time VMS has conducted pre-race test results with a female rider; the team has already led the way with drivers Natalie Decker and Leilani Munter, but this is the first time in history that the top two spots have been taken by women. Breidingers’ fastest lap was 49.119 seconds / 183.228 miles per hour, just 0.007 seconds faster than Balcaen. Love, a two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion, led the full-time drivers to third, clocking 49.129 seconds/183.191 miles per hour. Love, who turned 18 Friday announced his intention to compete for the series championship in 2023 driving the No. 20 Toyota. Frankie Muniz, Emmy nominated actorannounced earlier in the week its intention to participate in the entire ARCA Menards 2023 series and backed up that announcement with a strong performance on the track over the two days. Driving the #30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing, Muniz quickly acclimated to the repechage, setting the tenth fastest lap of the weekend at 49.403 seconds/182.175 miles per hour. The new lineup of Rev Racings drivers Lavar Scott and Andres Perez de Lara from Mexico was rounded out by defending series champion Nick Sanchez, who helped guide the two young drivers on their first laps at Daytona. Perez de Lara, who timed The 18th fastest at 49.891 seconds / 180.393 miles per hour will compete for the Series Championship in 2023, while Scott will compete in a limited ARCA Menards Series schedule while he competes for the ARCA Menards East Series Championship. The formation of Joe Gibbs Racings, Connor Mosack and William Sawalichwere both fast over the two days. Sawalichwho will race 20 races on short tracks and road courses spread across the ARCA Menards Series platform, finished fifth overall while Mosack, who will race allimited schedule on superspeedways, finished 14th overall. Other drivers who announced their intention to compete for the ARCA Menards Series Championship during pre-race practice include Greg Van Alstwho finished 15th overall, and Christian Rose, who joined AM Racing, who finished 30th overall. The The ARCA Menards Series season begins on Saturday February 18 with the 60erunning of the Daytona ARCA 200, which will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET. For complete information on the serieson, please visit ARCARacing.com and for last-minute updates, follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter. ARCA Racing RP

