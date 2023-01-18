How Margot Robbie’s Dreams of Making it in Hollywood Shaped Her Role in Babylon

In Margot Robbie’s latest film, Babylon, she plays Nellie, a dreamer trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood. It’s something the actor can identify with.

“Nellie bursts into Hollywood saying, ‘I’m a star. I’m going to make it,'” Robbie told ABC News.

“I don’t have the kind of confidence that she has, I don’t think. She has a lot of bravado. But I definitely have the same kind of drive and ambition.”

Robbie made his debut on Australian soap opera Neighbours. She now stars in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to make it. I don’t care what anybody says, I’m going to make them pay attention. I’m going to get on a film set.'”

Co-star Diego Calva ‘tried so many things before becoming an actress’

Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in the movie Babylon. ( Paramount Images: Scott Garfield )

Babylon directed by Damien Chazelle and featuring an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Li Jun Li and Diego Calva chronicles a group of actors in the 1920s, just as cinema moved to sound.

Diego Calva stars alongside Margo Robbie as Manuel, a Mexican immigrant who meets and falls in love with Nellie after helping her sneak into a party.

Babylon is Calva’s English-language film that he previously starred in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.

“I tried so many things before becoming an actor,” Calva said.

“I worked in sound, I worked [being] the coffee, catering, construction guy.

“And then finally I went to college and college, one day an actor didn’t show up, I was a pole vaulter, and that’s how I landed here.

“So I guess it’s the same as Manny, like luck and hard work at the same time.”

Diego Calva’s character, Manny, falls in love with Nellie in the movie Babylon. ( Paramount Images: Scott Garfield )

Among the challenges for Calva on set were his scenes with long runs of English dialogue.

“Damien [Chazelle] gave me the greatest gift ever,” said Calva.

“I probably started working on the film long before any of the other actors.

“He literally paid for my English lessons and I worked with a wonderful dialect coach.”

chaotic scenes

Scenes of wild parties in the film Babylon. ( Paramount Images: Scott Garfield )

One of the first scenes opens with a chaotic Hollywood party with hundreds of revelers, dancers, a jazz band, wild chickens, snakes, cocaine, booze, and an elephant.

“You can learn almost everything you need to know about a society from its parties,” Chazelle said in the film’s production notes.

“At a Hollywood party, people can go up and down in the blink of an eye.”

Chazelle is known for directing La La Land in 2016, which received 14 Oscar nominations.

While the film features explicit and over-the-top footage, Robbie said there was one scene during filming that she particularly remembers.

” Li [Jun] Li and I were doing this driving scene and I found out in the middle of the take that Li Li can’t drive manually, she can’t shift gears in this 100 year old, obviously manual car.

“So I was literally out of the corner of his mouth teaching him how to shift gears.”

Hollywood has “further to go”

Li Jun Li plays Lady Fay Zhu in Babylon. ( Paramount Images: Scott Garfield )

The film tackles themes of identity and features a culturally diverse cast whose lives intersect in chaotic, funny, and sometimes tragic ways.

Robbie said Lady Fay, played by Quantico’s Li Jun Li, was largely based on Anna May Wong, an American actress of the silent era who is considered one of Hollywood’s first Chinese-American stars.

Robbie said representation was something Chazelle wanted to focus on.

“It felt like there was an opportunity, but only to a certain extent, you know?” she says.

“Anna May Wong has had an amazing career, but she’s been completely boxed in at the same time.

“So I think it was important for Damien [Chazelle] include. And it’s definitely come a long way now, but we still have a ways to go.”

Calva said Hollywood was becoming more and more diverse.

“For me it’s very easy. As Manny has to lie that he is [not] Mexican, you know, he needs to change his name from Manuel to Manny.

“And when asked, ‘Are you Mexican?’ He must say: “I come from Spain”.

“I never have to do that.”

Babylon opens in Australian cinemas on January 19.