Cadence brings Dolby Atmos to car entertainment systems
One of the best parts of going to CES every year is seeing all the new devices and demos. Most people only know Cadence as a tools company, but it has many different intellectual properties, including those of Tensilica.
I was fortunate enough to be invited to the Cadence private suite this year at CES 2023 and get a glimpse of its new Tensilica-branded DSP solutions with next-gen technologies for the car entertainment industry and the real wireless stereo (TWS ) space.
Let’s take a look at what Cadence has announced and how it seeks to transform the car entertainment industry and the TWS space with its next generation HiFi 5 DSPs.
Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSP now supports Dolby Atmos
Cadence has announced that its Tensilica HiFi DSP now supports Dolby Atmos for cars, the first DSP to do so, and a huge win for in-car entertainment systems. This is a huge win because in-car entertainment systems can enable immersive experiences without creating a dangerous vehicle experience thanks to new automotive technologies. Lately, there has been a shift in in-vehicle information and entertainment systems related to the rise, development and availability of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving platforms. (AD). In the past, vehicle entertainment was limited to passengers, except for audio-only entertainment like music and podcasts for drivers. This ensures vehicle safety, as the driver’s concentration cannot be compromised by the entertainment system.
However, with the ADAS and AD platforms, security and entertainment are less incompatible. For example, 5G connectivity in a vehicle enables over-the-air updates for more secure maps and security capabilities, but it also enables entertainment streaming for video games and videos.
Cadence decided to offer HiFi DSPs for Dolby Atmos in automotive environments because Dolby Atmos offers a immersive audio experience for the listener. If we think about the driver’s interaction with the entertainment system and the environment around the car, immersive audio can make a big difference. The advanced technology in these new systems is capable of delivering incredible immersive sound, but it’s also smart enough to know when to pause the sound for safety reasons to help the driver hear what’s going on. around him. For example, I’m sure we’ve all heard a song or audio stream in the car that sounded like emergency sirens. Conversely, the sound can be loud enough that actual emergency sirens on the road are inaudible. If this had not been taken into consideration at the design stage, the spatial and immersive audio experience of Dolby Atmos could further interfere with the driver’s sense of the environment, but this is not an issue due to the security features designed into these ADAS and AD platforms.
I’m thrilled to discover Dolby Atmos in-car entertainment systems via Cadence’s Tensilica HiFi DSP. This Dolby Atmos support reminds me of how far the ADAS and AD platforms have come and the potential these platforms bring, not only for security, but also for value and immersive entertainment.
Fluent.ai Embedded Software
Another major win for Cadence is that Fluent.ai, in partnership with Airoha, a subsidiary of MediaTek, announced its voice recognition solution for TWS products running on Cadence Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP.
Cadence says voice recognition is part of the integration available on DSP Concepts’ Audio Weaver platform. OEMs using Audio Weaver can create fully customizable audio experiences, triggering over 30 TWS actions via 101 natural and flexible voice commands.
Cadence’s Tensilica HiFi DSP is already available in popular TWS devices such as Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (which uses Tensilica HiFi 3 DSP), Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen (which uses Tensilica HiFi Mini DSP) and Ray-Bans Stories smart glasses (which use Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP). Once the new Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP designs are incorporated into TWS devices, we could see future products from Samsung, Amazon and others that incorporate this new voice recognition technology. I see a huge advantage in embedding voice recognition technology into the edge device, in this case the TWS product, as it is faster than voice recognition on a network-dependent device like a smartphone.
The Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP’s low-power design also enables onboard speech recognition without sacrificing high computational throughput or valuable battery life. According to Cadence, the Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP combines neural networks with traditional digital signal processing to efficiently perform audio pre-processing, keyword detection and more natural speech recognition. These new advancements in the Tensilica HiFi DSP line enable more artificial intelligence features powered by neural networks. I’m interested to see how OEMs customize and implement voice recognition in TWS products. As alluded to above, I could easily see standalone TWS headphones hitting the market with Cadence’s Tensilica HiFi 5 DSP.
Wrap
While CES is mostly known for debuting great concepts and new projects, I think its designs like Cadence’s Tensilica HiFi DSP with AI features and Dolby Atmos support really reveal the innovative potential of these projects and concepts. It’s particularly compelling to see Dolby Atmos support coming to Tensilica HiFi DSP for in-car entertainment systems. It speaks volumes about the state of ADAS and AD in the automotive industry and how new safety features can go hand in hand with transforming vehicles into immersive digital experiences.
Likewise, Fluent.ai’s built-in speech recognition software is exciting to see in TWS products. OEMs should be able to implement and customize Fluent.ai’s built-in speech recognition and bring these products to market faster with DPS Concepts’ Audio Weaver platform. Although speech recognition in TWS has been available for some time, it has not been achieved without network dependency. It will be exciting to see how Cadence’s Tensilica Hifi DSP continues to enable immersive experiences that scale to TWS and the automotive entertainment space.
Note: Moor Insights & Strategy co-op Jacob Freyman contributed to this article.
