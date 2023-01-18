Entertainment
These Insane Bollywood Movie Villains We Love To Hate
Movies give us timeless heroes and powerful villains. Like Harry from the Harry Potter series in Bajrangi by Bajrangi Bhaijaan. And Draco from the Harry Potter series to Gabbar Singh from Sholay. They are incomplete without a hero and a villain. But sometimes they give us characters that just leave us with a burning desire to punch them in the face. Conniving movie villains who are so infuriating that we have a lot of fun watching them get what they deserve.
So today we’re looking at 12 of the greatest Bollywood movie villains of all time. Movie villains we can only love to hate. Continue reading.
1. Gabbar Sholay
Veteran actor Amjad Khan is well known for his perennial Bollywood villain persona. “How many people?”yes, we are talking about his role as ‘Gabbar’ of Sholay. Everything was perfect, be it his acting, his dialogues or his cruelty. It would be a mistake to say that he is not one of Bollywood’s hated but loved villains.
2. Murder of Dheeraj Pandey 2
In the second part of Murder, we saw Prashant Narayanan playing the role of a villain. And to say he did his role justice would be an understatement. He amazingly played the role of a satan worshiper who mercilessly killed any woman he met. Therefore, its compelling performance is the reason we add it to this list.
3. Mr. Mogambo India
A shiver at the edge of the seat is a perfect way to describe the film, Mr India. The late legendary actor Amrish Puri played the role of the sinister but intelligent Mogambo in this film. “Mogambo happy hua” was his blatant dialogue for whenever there were nasty things happening. Indeed, an iconic villain of Hindi cinema.
4. Sunny Mardaani 2
Rising star Vishal Jethwa portrayed the character Sunny in Mardaani. He has undoubtedly done an outstanding job. In Rani Mukerji’s action-thriller Mardaani 2, he was a hard rapist to catch. His character was hated nationwide, and we all know that’s a compliment.
5. Kancha Cheena Agneepath
Kancha Cheena, the name itself suggests how evil the character could be. In the 2012 movie Agneepath, veteran actor Sanjay Dutt performed this devilish role. So the wickedness, horribleness and cunning appearance made the character more interesting.
6. Madame Kaun
Although her character has no name, Urmila Matondkar has always starred in the thriller Kaun. Demons often have a habit of presenting themselves as victims, and this character was no different. She was primarily called Ma’am, although her character was much darker than you might imagine.
7. Shakal Shaan
A chilling performance is an apt term to describe Shakaal’s character. Portrayed by actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda, this character made its way into the hearts of many who hated him deeply. It was from the famous movie Chaan.
8. First Bobby
“Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra,” any cinephile is familiar with this dialogue. Veteran actor Prem Chopra played the role of Prem in the film Policeman. The character’s devilry is unparalleled; therefore, we call him an iconic B-Town villain.
9. Rakesh is a villain
A Vilain is a moving film. Along with the hate Riteish Deshmukh received for his evil role-playing, his acting was equally loved. Rakesh brutally murdered an innocent woman for his anger against his wife; if that’s not mean, then what is?
10. Liak Tungrekar Badlapur
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors in B-Town. He portrayed the role of a petty thief in Badlapur whose flight went wrong. However, his character received the requisite amount of hate for a villain.
11. Maharani Sadak
Sadashiv Amrapurkar is still known for playing Maharani in Mahesh Bhatt’s film to shiver. He was a character revered as one of the baddest and most ghastly villains. The reason is that Maharani ordered his henchman to kill two people who are very much in love.
12. Robert Amar Akbar Anthony
Amar Akbar Anthony is one of the sensational films of ancient times. The late actor Jeevan is known for his villainous roles, but his most famous is AAA’s Robert. His sophisticated character had the most devilish traits of all.
Here are some of the very famous villains from our B-Town. With their talent, a film turns out to be a success, and we love them for that!
