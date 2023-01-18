Porn actor Ron Jeremy found mentally incapable to stand trial for rape





LOS ANGELES, Jan 17 (Reuters) – Porn star Ron Jeremy has been declared mentally incapable to stand trial in Los Angeles on rape and other sex charges involving 21 women, a spokesman for the county attorney’s office said on Tuesday. from Los Angeles. Jeremy, 69, pleaded not guilty in August 2021 to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23-year period. He has been in prison since his arrest in June 2020. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris told a hearing that he determined, based on reports from prosecutors and Jeremy’s defense, that the actor was suffering from a “incurable neurocognitive decline”, according to the Associated Press. Lawyer Stuart Goldfarb, who represents Jeremy, told the court in March 2022 that his client was unable to recognize him when he visited him in a holding cell ahead of a hearing. Goldfarb did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters on Tuesday. A hearing on whether to place Jeremy in a public hospital will be held Feb. 7, the district attorney’s office said. Jeremy was one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in over 2,000 films starting in the 1970s. In August 2020, Jeremy wrote on Twitter: “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you all for all the support.” The charges against Jeremy included 12 forcible rapes, seven forced oral copulations, six sexual assaults and two penetrations while the victim was asleep or unconscious, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged offenses took place at Los Angeles-area nightclubs and bars, during a photo shoot, and at Jeremy’s home, the district attorney’s office said. Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Christian Schmollinger Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

