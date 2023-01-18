Entertainment
Inside Hollywood’s Glittering History
Director Frank Capra, speaking of the epicenter of the American film industry, once said, “Most people think of Hollywood as a fixed place, a thing, that never changes from its beginnings until now. Just, you know, Hollywood.
The massive Hollywood: The Oral History will disabuse anyone of this notion. Capra, who helmed classics like It’s a Wonderful Life and Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, is among hundreds of talents, famous and obscure, cited in the delightful and illuminating book, which charts the evolution of American cinema.
Authors and film historians Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson sifted through transcripts of nearly 3,000 interviews archived at the American Film Institute. The narrative composed of informative, insightful, poignant, and verbose reminiscences is weighted towards the first half of the 20th century, including the era of silent films and the golden age of the studio system.
The first days were relaxed. Director Raoul Walsh, a founding member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says of the silent era: Everyone had fun. …great camaraderie. You have never been prosecuted. And of course, everything was easier on set, looser, because there was no dialogue… you had to learn.
The advent of sound in the 1920s was the first major change. A producer remembers Jack Warner, president of Warner Bros. Studios, predicting that this sound stuff will be dead in two weeks.
As the film industry grew, it became more centralized and hierarchical. The studio system draws both criticism and praise. High Noon director Fred Zinnemann sums up the pros and cons saying: A lot of people rightly think that the studio system was oppressive in many ways. The bureaucracy was enormous. They could fire you, but you couldn’t quit because of the ironclad contract you had to sign. On the other hand, the studio has given you the chance to learn your professional craft continuously without having to struggle from one thing to the next.
Basinger and Wasson devote a chapter to the studio’s workforce, highlighting not only the stars and directors, but also the cameramen, editors, costume designers and composers. Again, some note downsides. The writer couldn’t defend his script, recalled Donald Ogden Stewart, who wrote classics like Love Affair and The Philadelphia Story. He was the lowest cog, really, after the electrician or the cameraman. The first thing you had to learn was not to let them break your heart.
The disappearance of the systems is attributed to a series of factors: the formation of unions, the censorship of the Hays code, the competition created by television and the McCarthy ratings. The 1948 Supreme Court decision that ended the monopolistic practice of block-booking studios, whereby studios forced theaters to buy movies in packages, securing a market for mediocre rates in addition to movie material. list A, was particularly remarkable.
The book chronicles the shifts in the balance of power over the decades, from studios and producers to directors, stars and even agents. Despite all the changes, certain themes stand out: the lingering tension between art and commerce and the impossibility of predicting what will be a success.
Another theme concerns the ongoing challenges faced by racial minorities and women, long excluded from positions of power. Sidney Poitier recalls: When I first walked on the 20th Century-Fox lot, the only other black person there was the shoe shiner. Barbra Streisand says she’s heard people call her difficult because she always wanted to be in control, adding, Actually, that’s not true. I never really had control, and that’s why I started my own business, it was to start having control.
After chapters describing the pressures created by technological advances, bloated budgets and foreign markets, Basinger and Wasson give the final word to studio head and producer David Picker, who notes that films always somehow survive. another one.
