Solo exhibition artist inspired by Pop Art





PORT ANGELES — A solo exhibition by artist Karen Hackenberg, EcoArt, will be on view at the PUB Gallery of Art at Peninsula College beginning Wednesday. The show will continue until March 16. Hackenberg will also be the guest speaker at the college’s Studium Generale presentation on March 2. The PUB Gallery of Art is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on the University of Port Angeles campus at 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd. The Studium Generale presentation on March 2 is free and open to the public and will begin at 12:35 p.m. Karen Hackenberg. Hackenberg earned his BFA in painting at the Rhode Island School of Design, moved west to live for a decade and a half in San Francisco, and now lives and works near Port Townsend. The fine line between living nature and human encroachment is the main unifying theme in his work. In her Divining Line series of large-scale diptych portraits, she pairs people with animals and provides a side-by-side visual comparison of non-human and human animals. “Placing creatures of different sizes together in the landscape as if they were the same physical size challenges historical Western methods of three-dimensional perspective, as well as condescending Western attitudes toward animals,” Hackenberg said. “The resulting paintings are ambiguous while subtly pushing assumptions about hierarchy and power in our relationship with nature.” His plastic beach paintings, which take “a lighthearted but subversive approach” to the serious subject of ocean degradation, are influenced by 1960s Pop Art, according to a press release, reminding the viewer of the monumental everyday objects of Claes Oldenburg. , as well as Ed Ruscha’s paintings combining marketing graphics with images of nature. In Hackenberg’s new Sea Tangle drawing suite, she develops environmental themes by working from direct observation on the beach, drawing freehand directly on the screen of an iPad Pro with a digital Apple Pencil, using a technique similar to that of David Hockney in his iPad Landscape Drawings. In either case, the process of creating these images resembles that of traditional hand-drawn prints from an engraver, where there is no original other than the print, the press release says. His work is part of private and public collections, including the New York State Museum: the Portland Art Museum in Oregon; the Tacoma Museum of Art; the Washington State Art Collection; Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; and the Hallie Ford Museum of Art in Oregon. His painting Amphorae ca. 2010 was replicated and installed as an “I AM WATER” billboard in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, along a major thoroughfare leading into Queens, NY, last summer. She was one of six artists selected to participate in this project out of 150 artists submitting over 450 images. Hackenberg has received a Northwest Perspectives solo exhibition at the Tacoma Art Museum scheduled for 2024. His other museum exhibitions include Northwest Art Now at the Tacoma Art Museum; a solo exhibition at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art; a traveling museum exhibit, Environmental Impact; Neo-Naturalists at the Museum of Northwest Art; Stilleven: Contemporary Still Life at the Hallie Ford Museum of Art; and Beneath the Surface: Rediscovering a World Worth Conserving at AAAS Headquarters, Washington, D.C. Her work is represented by Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Seattle, and has been featured in LoDown Magazine, Berlin, Germany, and BlackBook Magazine, Brooklyn, NY



