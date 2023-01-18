Marvel actor Jeremy Renner says he’s home after snowplow crash leaves him in critical condition | American News





Marvel actor Jeremy Renner has said he is now home after a snow plow accident left him in critical condition. Responding to a Tweet Monday on his Paramount + Mayor of Kingstown TV series, Renner wrote, “Apart from my recovering brain fog, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family back home.” The two-time Oscar nominee, 52, was airlifted to hospital and suffered major chest trauma after being run over by his own 6,500 kg snow plow outside his Nevada ranch on New Years Day. He was hit by his ‘PistenBully’ plow which began to roll on its own while trying to clear snow paths for a relative’s vehicle on a road near Lake Tahoe. The star shared a selfie from the hospital after the accident and wrote that he was “too messed up” to type. An emergency call log revealed how the right side of his chest collapsed and described the actor as “completely crushed”. Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player





Authorities are still investigating the incident, but said there were no signs Renner was intoxicated and no indication of foul play. Reno, where the actor lives in Nevada, was hit by a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that left thousands of homes without power and hundreds of roads closed in northern California and parts of neighboring Nevada . Read more from Sky News:

Renner plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a recurring role on the Mission Impossible series.

