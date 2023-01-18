this dark homage to Hollywood’s Golden Age is a frantic three-hour failed attempt at controlled mayhem





Babylon

(MA15+) 189 minutes Writer-director Damien Chazelle makes a brave but doomed attempt to pull off three hours of controlled mayhem with Babylonits biting homage to the last days of Hollywood’s silent era. Margot Robbie and Diego Calva star in writer-director Damien Chazelles Babylon. Credit:Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP He describes La La Landhis first film about Hollywood, as a tender love letter and this one more as a poison pen letter, although it is clear that he also sees the film as an elegy, a sad celebration of a pioneering era . A misinterpretation? Absolutely. The film’s tonal shifts, from tragedy to dark farce with scatological undertones, are executed at a dizzying speed. The one constant is Chazelle’s penchant for loud music and jerky editing.

After a brief introductory sequence involving a close-up of an elephant’s hindquarters defecating (I won’t elaborate), comes an orgiastic party scene populated by some 700 extras, most of them naked or nearly naked. . The animator is a studio head and the main characters of the film are all present. Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a young Mexican with ambitions to work in film production, keeps the elephant, also a guest, and Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt) is there because his status as Hollywood’s biggest star compels him to be everywhere. But Margot Robbies Nellie Laroy is an intruder who gets through security only because Manny vouches for her. He fell in love with her at first sight, which is unfortunate, since she only has eyes for her own future. A hothead from New Jersey, she doesn’t see herself as a star in the making, but as a star in waiting. She just needs the right firmament to shine. Robbies’ character, Nellie Laroy, doesn’t see herself as a star in the making, but as a star in waiting. Credit:Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures via AP And it doesn’t take him long. During the evening, her unbridled movements on the dance floor made her stand out. It’s supported by Kinoscope, a low-end studio where an assortment of films are shot next to each other, though the expanse of desert around them suggests they could easily stretch a bit and shrink. the noise level. Such a practical solution, however, would not suit Chazelle’s desire for continued hyperactivity. These 700 extras really make their money. Loading To make an impression amid such chaos, you need genuine movie stars, and he couldn’t have made more inspired choices. Pitt is getting better as he gets older. He is no longer the show pony he was as a young man. There’s a hint of self-mockery about him these days, and he’s become a deadpan comedian. Robbie, too, commands the camera with her vitality. She shines. And in his first role in English, Calva, looking like a young Valentino, stands out as a natural. He’s our guide to the frenetic world that Chazelle has created. He discovers little by little how it works until he is forced to go too far. He then becomes familiar with its most shabby and dangerous aspects.

