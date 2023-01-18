SS Rajamouli eager to make movies in Hollywood, says at home “I am the dictator”

Just as RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are being asked about their Hollywood projects, Telugu film writer-director SS Rajamouli is also being sued for making a movie in Hollywood. After the Golden Globes last week and RRR’s big win, Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravaani sat down with filmmakers Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. The two directors went on to congratulate the RRR team and Rajamouli for their work on the period film. (Also read: SS Rajamouli Meets James Cameron Who Liked RRR So Much He Watched It Twice)

The filmmaker, who has made a few trips to the United States now to screen RRR, shared that he was speechless at the genre’s response to the film, especially in America. He shared that this was the reason why he wanted to make a movie to please the audience.

Speaking to US magazine Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast, Rajamouli shared, “I think it’s every filmmaker’s dream in the world to make a movie in Hollywood. I’m no different. I’m open to experimentation.” He also went on to say that he had a bit of confusion about what to do next.

At home, the filmmaker revealed that he enjoys more creative power and final editing on his projects. He said, “Back in India, I’m the dictator. Nobody tells me how to make a movie.” If he made a movie in Hollywood, he thought he could take a co-credit with another artist. “Most likely my first step will be to collaborate with someone,” he said.

RRR has become the talk of Hollywood after its recent win at industry awards shows. Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu beat award-winning artists like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes on Wednesday. The Telugu film also won two awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards on Sunday.

Keeravaani won Best Music/Score for RRR at the 48th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards over the weekend. In his speech, he thanks cinema veteran John Williams who taught him the lesson of simplicity and humility with his score on Steven’s Jaws (1975). He also thanked his father and Rajamouli for their influences on his life.

