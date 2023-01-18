The most expensive thing bought by Shah Rukh Khan, 4th richest actor in the world





Shahrukh Khan at Mannat. (courtesy: iamsrk) New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan has been ranked fourth in a list of the 8 richest actors in the world, published by World of statistics. SRK’s net worth is $770 million, according to the listing. The actor is ranked above Hollywood star Tom Cruise (more on the list later). In case you’re curious about the most expensive thing the superstar bought, we’re here to help. During a 2019 interview with Radio Mirchi, the actor revealed that his Mumbai residence, Mannat, was “the most expensive thing” he bought. SRK said during the interview, “I am from Delhi and the people of Delhi have the idea of ​​living in a which (bungalow). In Mumbai, the concept is to live in apartments, but in Delhi, even if you are not well off, you still have a small bungalow. When I arrived in Mumbai, I was already married and living in a small apartment with my wife Gauri. My mother-in-law kept saying, “You live in such a small house. Eventually when I saw Mannat it was like this Delhi wala kothi and so I bought it and it was the most expensive thing I bought.” Shah Rukh Khan, every year on his birthday and on the occasion of Eid, organizes a ritual of meeting his fans in his Mannat house. A preview of his 57th birthday. The sea of ​​love as I see it. Thank you all for being there and making this day so special. Gratitude… and only Love to you all. pic.twitter.com/IHbt4oOfYc Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022 Last year, SRK’s wife, Gauri Khan, who happens to be an interior designer, designed a new nameplate for Mannat’s front door. “The main door to your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the nameplate attracts positive energy…we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive vibe, uplifting and calm,” she wrote. Let’s go back to the World of Statistics list of the richest actors in the world. Jerry Seinfeld tops the list with a net worth of $1 billion, followed by Tyler Perry and Dwayne Johnson. SRK ranks fourth with a net worth of $770 million. Tom Cruise ranks 5th with $620 million. Film veterans Jackie Chan, George Clooney and Robert De Niro are also on the list. Featured Video of the Day Gauri, Suhana and Aryan Khan watch SRK’s Pathaan

