Entertainment
What does the Australian and New Zealand Hollywood boom mean for commercial production?
Australia and New Zealand continue to be major production hubs for some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, with film school graduates working with world-class filmmakers. Films by local directors such as Baz Luhrman, Jane Campion and Taika Waititi have been industry highlights.
The reasons for these shoots are varied. In part, the unique natural landscape of Australia and New Zealand has proven attractive to fantasy franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean or Lord of the Rings. But as virtual production becomes more and more advanced, location can’t be the only draw.
Yet both countries still boast world-class production facilities and talent. Avatar: The Way of Water, the highest-grossing film of 2022, was made almost entirely in New Zealand. Industrial Light and Magic opens an office in Sydney. Obviously capacity and capacity is not an issue. But what does this mean for local production?
Michael Ciccone, production manager and founding partner of Truce films, expresses a popular point of view.
There’s certainly a lot of nervous chatter in Victoria among the production folks that Metropolis and a possible La Brea season three alone will drain the crew and the local talent pool. And of course it will have an impact, but time will tell how much.
It seems clear that the lure, not just of the scale or prestige of these productions, but of CV credit, will prove to be a major draw for many.
Admittedly, Michael continues, some specialist roles such as scenery builders, back-up props, even follow-on vehicles – where options are already limited – are difficult to replace and that will present its challenges.
Roy Di Giorgio, executive producer and founder of 13Co, agrees, but argues that the challenges go hand in hand with the general trends.
Historically, we’ve always had to deal with talent shortages – whether it’s a favorite DOP working on an Australian feature film or a favorite food stylist for 3 months working on a new book, etc. The influx of Hollywood productions is no different from this.
The question remains, however, to what extent the influx of Hollywood productions materially helps the Australian film industry. On the one hand, there seems to be little bleeding in terms of funding. This money (and the production facilities) are generally available to major studio films, which (with very few exceptions) are American films. Moreover, it is not clear that the presence of these large-scale productions helps to produce more mid-budget local works.
As for the impact on commercial creativity, it is not obvious either.
The one major benefit of these productions, however, is the transfer of skills. Yes, local businesses may face a talent shortage, but the quality of talent is increasing. On major productions, people have access to new technology and world-class knowledge (just think of everything any VFX artist who worked on Avatar: The Way of the Water now knows). And on smaller productions – especially in the area of commercial creativity – they have more freedom to experiment creatively.
Roy is a strong proponent of this view. Whether it’s the appearance of new studios or post facilities…Rather than focusing on the negatives, we tend to look at talent shortages as an opportunity. It gives our directors the chance to try someone different and find new collaborators – echoing one of my mantras, you have to change the input to change the output. When I look at our call sheets, I was working with more emerging teams than five years ago – which is a result of the natural evolution of the production landscape.
Ultimately, it’s hard to make definitive statements about the future of the industry. Predictions come and go and trends keep changing. What seems clear is that production in Australia and New Zealand is in a state of transition, and while that comes with challenges, it also comes with opportunities.
Michael puts it simply: we are a resourceful industry, and the optimistic economist in me believes that a vacuum in the market only creates a vacuum for something else to step up and replace it.
We can’t wait to see what that something else will be.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbbonline.com/news/what-does-australia-and-new-zealands-hollywood-boom-mean-for-commercial-production
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does the Australian and New Zealand Hollywood boom mean for commercial production?
- Microsoft CEO defends proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition
- Women’s hockey beats St. Lawrence 2-1
- Indiana man arrested after showing toddler with gun on live TV
- The most expensive thing bought by Shah Rukh Khan, 4th richest actor in the world
- Simplicity, a bare chest and a refined fit at Milan Men’s Fashion Week
- Imran Khan will participate in the by-elections in the 33 vacant seats in the National Assembly
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Ministry of Defense Leaders Meeting 2023, at the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, DKI Jakarta Province, January 18, 2023
- UK government vetoes Scottish gender identity law
- Rakhi Sawant is expecting her first child with husband Adil Khan Durrani?
- Mackenzie McDonald upsets Rafael Nadal at Australian Open | ATP tour
- Apple’s website suggests the M2 and M2 Pro Mac announcements were originally set for Fall 2022.