What does the Australian and New Zealand Hollywood boom mean for commercial production?

Australia and New Zealand continue to be major production hubs for some of the world’s biggest blockbusters, with film school graduates working with world-class filmmakers. Films by local directors such as Baz Luhrman, Jane Campion and Taika Waititi have been industry highlights.

The reasons for these shoots are varied. In part, the unique natural landscape of Australia and New Zealand has proven attractive to fantasy franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean or Lord of the Rings. But as virtual production becomes more and more advanced, location can’t be the only draw.

Yet both countries still boast world-class production facilities and talent. Avatar: The Way of Water, the highest-grossing film of 2022, was made almost entirely in New Zealand. Industrial Light and Magic opens an office in Sydney. Obviously capacity and capacity is not an issue. But what does this mean for local production?

Michael Ciccone, production manager and founding partner of Truce films, expresses a popular point of view.

There’s certainly a lot of nervous chatter in Victoria among the production folks that Metropolis and a possible La Brea season three alone will drain the crew and the local talent pool. And of course it will have an impact, but time will tell how much.

It seems clear that the lure, not just of the scale or prestige of these productions, but of CV credit, will prove to be a major draw for many.

Admittedly, Michael continues, some specialist roles such as scenery builders, back-up props, even follow-on vehicles – where options are already limited – are difficult to replace and that will present its challenges.

Roy Di Giorgio, executive producer and founder of 13Co, agrees, but argues that the challenges go hand in hand with the general trends.

Historically, we’ve always had to deal with talent shortages – whether it’s a favorite DOP working on an Australian feature film or a favorite food stylist for 3 months working on a new book, etc. The influx of Hollywood productions is no different from this.

The question remains, however, to what extent the influx of Hollywood productions materially helps the Australian film industry. On the one hand, there seems to be little bleeding in terms of funding. This money (and the production facilities) are generally available to major studio films, which (with very few exceptions) are American films. Moreover, it is not clear that the presence of these large-scale productions helps to produce more mid-budget local works.

As for the impact on commercial creativity, it is not obvious either.

The one major benefit of these productions, however, is the transfer of skills. Yes, local businesses may face a talent shortage, but the quality of talent is increasing. On major productions, people have access to new technology and world-class knowledge (just think of everything any VFX artist who worked on Avatar: The Way of the Water now knows). And on smaller productions – especially in the area of ​​commercial creativity – they have more freedom to experiment creatively.

Roy is a strong proponent of this view. Whether it’s the appearance of new studios or post facilities…Rather than focusing on the negatives, we tend to look at talent shortages as an opportunity. It gives our directors the chance to try someone different and find new collaborators – echoing one of my mantras, you have to change the input to change the output. When I look at our call sheets, I was working with more emerging teams than five years ago – which is a result of the natural evolution of the production landscape.

Ultimately, it’s hard to make definitive statements about the future of the industry. Predictions come and go and trends keep changing. What seems clear is that production in Australia and New Zealand is in a state of transition, and while that comes with challenges, it also comes with opportunities.

Michael puts it simply: we are a resourceful industry, and the optimistic economist in me believes that a vacuum in the market only creates a vacuum for something else to step up and replace it.

We can’t wait to see what that something else will be.