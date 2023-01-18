Bollywood: Sonu Sood saves the life of a passenger while returning from Dubai





Sonu Sood has once again captured millions of hearts by becoming a real-life hero. Read also: Man fakes connection to UAE royals to stay at luxury hotel in Delhi; runs away without paying his bills Bollywood star Sonu Sood recently came to the aid of a passenger as he was returning from Dubai. The Jodhaa Akbar The actor was returning from Dubai when an unforeseen situation occurred. According to Khaleej times, Sonu Sood was at the immigration counter and was waiting in the queue. A middle-aged man suddenly lost consciousness and passed out on the spot. The 49-year-old Indian actor put on his superhero cape and saved the passengers’ lives when this unexpected situation happened. It was Sonu Sood’s quick thinking that actually helped save the day. The actor quickly cushioned the man’s head and immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). A few minutes later, the man regained consciousness. Immigration officials and onlookers praised Sonu Sood’s presence of mind at the scene. The man also thanked the actor for saving his life. The humanitarian efforts of Bollywood actors during the Covid-19 pandemic have garnered much love and admiration from his followers. He helped migrants get home, organized medicine and other Covid relief equipment for patients during the pandemic. Sonu Sood was last seen in the Tamil film titled Tamilarasan which was directed by Baba Yogeswaran. The film also starred Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi and Chaya Singh in key roles. The actor will next be seen in the action thriller titled fateh which he also produces. The film is based on true incidents and is Vaibhav Mishra’s first film. Read also: Dubai real estate sector reaches milestone; exceeds half a trillion dirhams for the first time Cover image source: Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://me.mashable.com/culture/24139/bollywood-sonu-sood-rescues-a-passengers-life-on-his-way-back-from-dubai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos