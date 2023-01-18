Connect with us

Entertainment

Metal Gear Rising Voice Actor Claims Announcements in “The Coming Weeks”

 


The voice actor who plays Raiden in the Metal Gear Solid games apparently teased that there might be new Konami-related announcements [241 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/konami/”>Konami series coming soon.

Quinton Flynn played Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2, Metal Gear Solid 4 and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, and last week tweeted a video advertising his Cameo page.

On Monday, a follower responded to the video, stating that Metal Gear Rising’s 10th anniversary would take place in February 2023.

This led to another follower responding earlier today, wondering if a possible Metal Gear Rising 2 could be on the way, perhaps with an announcement as part of a larger Metal Gear showcase stream.

“Stay tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks,” Flynn replied, with a blinking emoji.

It’s unclear if Flynn was referring to Metal Gear Rising 2, a Metal Gear event, or just new Metal Gear news in general.

VGC sources previously claimed in 2021 that Singapore-based studio Virtuos [13 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/companies/virtuos/”>Virtuos was working on a new version of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

VGC later reported that a Virtuos employee claimed he was working on a [triple-A] remake of the action-adventure game, following our report that it had obtained the MGS license.

Modern ports of the original Metal Gear Solid games are also planned, with a reveal for all likely projects this year.

Note: To view this integration, please allow the use of functional cookies in Cookie Preferences.

In October, actor Oscar Isaac commented on the long development of the Metal Gear Solid movie, saying he still wanted it to happen.

In 2021, it was reported that the project, which had been in various stages of development for a few years, was finally moving forward with Isaac in the lead, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island).

“We want this to happen,” Isaac said. ComicBook.com. “Being excited. What’s the script? What’s the story? What’s the take? [] But I hope it will come to fruition because there is so much potential for it. It’s an amazing game. It’s my favourite.”