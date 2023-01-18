Connect with us

River has a history of entertainment, but of tragedies | Characteristic

 


The North Fork River has received a lot of attention lately, especially the section that runs through the center of town. It was interesting to watch the giant boulders placed in the river to create water features that will hopefully attract people to the area to not only enjoy the water but also the park and other features that surround it.

The river has played a vital role in the development of Norfolks since the first settlers arrived in 1866. Indeed, the river and the grist and timber mill built along its banks dictated the location of the town. The downtown business district extends west of the river and the mill, while residential developments grow around the shops.

One of these early residential areas was called Queen City Place, which was a project of Queen City Real Estate. In 1891, the company announced the sale of the city’s most desirable residential land.

Despite having arguably the finest and best-located addition ever offered in Norfolk, the company was in no rush to put its property up for sale, preferring to wait until the streets and avenues (had) been carefully leveled. That time has now arrived and buyers will have the opportunity to invest in what is set to be Norfolk’s popular residence addition, according to its advertisement.

According to the developers, a number of factors have contributed to the attractiveness of the area, including access to the electric tram network. The development was located near the sugar beet factory, which was on what is now Riverside Boulevard, near what is now Carhart Lumber Co. Indeed, an electric streetcar transported people, particularly workers from the sugar beet factory, from this area to downtown.

But the area’s main attraction, according to the developers, was the river, which formed the eastern boundary of the additions.

The terrain slopes easily and gradually from the hills to the west to the river, just enough drop to provide the best natural drainage in the city, with no danger of large ravines being washed into the streets with every heavy rain. The soil is a rich, fertile loam in which grasses, trees, shrubs, flowering and garden plants will grow profusely.

The North Fork River is a broad, placid waterway offering excellent facilities for boating, while among the groves of beautiful trees that shade and beautify its banks are many cool nooks where the hours of the hot days summer can be pleasantly spent while residents of other parts of the city are sweltering in the heat.

Real estate developers and mill owners are not the only ones to recognize the attraction of the river. As it is today, people recognized its recreational potential. One of them was Mat Powers, who in 1888 brought a load of rowboats to town and began renting them out so people could enjoy a leisurely stroll on the river. The more ambitious types could flex their muscles in the boat races, sponsored by Powers. A year after his arrival, Powers built a bath house under the dam.

Unfortunately, Powers and his boats have been used for more than recreational purposes. He also lent them to authorities and others looking for a missing young boy in the river.

On May 18, 1888, Robert Whitley ran a newspaper ad promising a $25 reward for anyone who found the body of his son, Joseph. The volunteers searched by boat and by walking on the bank. On May 24, Powers discovered the boy’s body while walking along the river. The next day, Joseph was buried in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The authorities refused the reward.

In August 1889, August Moldenhauer drowned after trying to row a boat with his hands. When that failed, he jumped into the water and tried to pull the boat with one hand and swim with the other. The boat got away from him and he drowned, because he couldn’t swim. The body was recovered the same day.

