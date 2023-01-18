From Katrina Kaifs Kay to Deepikas 82E, here are the beauty brands led by Bollywood divas

While Indians look up to Bollywood celebrities for beauty regimes, there are also several brands owned by Indian celebrities. Beauty and skincare have expanded markets in India. American celebrities have spoken out on skincare and own various beauty companies. Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez both have skincare lines, and Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty makeup line. Similarly, Indian celebrities have invested in the industry to provide their fans with the best products.

Bollywood celebrities, such as Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, own high-end businesses. The glamorous industries have several patented things including style, fashion and beauty. The following five Bollywood celebrities own beauty businesses:

1. Katrina Kaif Kay Beauty

When Katrina launched her cosmetics and beauty line Kay Beauty in 2019, there was a lot of buzz. Together with Zoya Akhtar, she launched a campaign with the hashtag #ItsKayToBeYou. The actor launched a paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan-free brand. Even the brands’ social media page is populated with models and individuals of all genders and sexual orientations, as well as a variety of skin tones and types.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anomaly Haircare

Anomaly Haircare, a relatively economical and eco-friendly hair care brand, was introduced by Priyanka. Merchandise can be found at US Target locations. The packaging is made from plastic waste and paraben-, sulfate-, vegan- and cruelty-free items are used instead. The product range guarantees shiny and healthy hair.

3. Lisa Haydons nude

Promoting organic and natural cosmetics In 2013, Australian-Indian model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon made her Naked debut. The products are handmade and contain no preservatives. In order to move forward, Lisa also wants to work with professionals in Ayurvedic medicine. Prices for bare items, which range from Rs 600 to Rs 1200, are also reasonable.

4. Masaba Gupta’s Love Child

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has created her own line of cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free beauty products. Products include nail polish, face mists, intimate wipes, and matte and liquid lipsticks. Although the company focuses on the well-being of young women, the name immediately conjures up thoughts of parenthood. Items start at a reasonable price of Rs 100.

5. Deepika Padukones 82E

Through self-care rituals, 82E encourages us to connect with our purest, most authentic selves. The brand has so far released 4 products from its carefully developed line of pure, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that unquestionably complete the Cleanse, Hydrate, Protect procedure. The launch includes Lotus Splash Face Wash, Pachouli Glow Sunscreen, Bakuchioll Slip Face Oil and Ashwagandha Bounce Cleanser. 82E’s skincare items will be available on the company’s website.

Read all the latest lifestyle news here