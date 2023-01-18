Entertainment
From Katrina Kaifs Kay to Deepikas 82E, here are the beauty brands led by Bollywood divas
Edited by: Riya Ashok Madayi
Last update: January 18, 2023, 08:00 IST
The glamor industries have registered certain trademarks, such as style, fashion and beauty. (Image: Instagram)
The glamor industry has several patented things including style, fashion and beauty. The following five Bollywood celebrities own beauty brands to bring out the best in the world of beauty and skincare for their fans
While Indians look up to Bollywood celebrities for beauty regimes, there are also several brands owned by Indian celebrities. Beauty and skincare have expanded markets in India. American celebrities have spoken out on skincare and own various beauty companies. Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez both have skincare lines, and Rihanna launched her Fenty Beauty makeup line. Similarly, Indian celebrities have invested in the industry to provide their fans with the best products.
Bollywood celebrities, such as Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, own high-end businesses. The glamorous industries have several patented things including style, fashion and beauty. The following five Bollywood celebrities own beauty businesses:
1. Katrina Kaif Kay Beauty
When Katrina launched her cosmetics and beauty line Kay Beauty in 2019, there was a lot of buzz. Together with Zoya Akhtar, she launched a campaign with the hashtag #ItsKayToBeYou. The actor launched a paraben-free, cruelty-free and vegan-free brand. Even the brands’ social media page is populated with models and individuals of all genders and sexual orientations, as well as a variety of skin tones and types.
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Anomaly Haircare
Anomaly Haircare, a relatively economical and eco-friendly hair care brand, was introduced by Priyanka. Merchandise can be found at US Target locations. The packaging is made from plastic waste and paraben-, sulfate-, vegan- and cruelty-free items are used instead. The product range guarantees shiny and healthy hair.
3. Lisa Haydons nude
Promoting organic and natural cosmetics In 2013, Australian-Indian model-turned-actress Lisa Haydon made her Naked debut. The products are handmade and contain no preservatives. In order to move forward, Lisa also wants to work with professionals in Ayurvedic medicine. Prices for bare items, which range from Rs 600 to Rs 1200, are also reasonable.
4. Masaba Gupta’s Love Child
Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has created her own line of cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free beauty products. Products include nail polish, face mists, intimate wipes, and matte and liquid lipsticks. Although the company focuses on the well-being of young women, the name immediately conjures up thoughts of parenthood. Items start at a reasonable price of Rs 100.
5. Deepika Padukones 82E
Through self-care rituals, 82E encourages us to connect with our purest, most authentic selves. The brand has so far released 4 products from its carefully developed line of pure, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that unquestionably complete the Cleanse, Hydrate, Protect procedure. The launch includes Lotus Splash Face Wash, Pachouli Glow Sunscreen, Bakuchioll Slip Face Oil and Ashwagandha Bounce Cleanser. 82E’s skincare items will be available on the company’s website.
Read all the latest lifestyle news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/from-katrina-kaifs-kay-to-deepikas-82e-here-are-beauty-brands-run-by-bollywood-divas-6852043.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden half right on eastern Mediterranean arms sales
- From Katrina Kaifs Kay to Deepikas 82E, here are the beauty brands led by Bollywood divas
- 8 Retail Tech Funding Rounds You Should Know About — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Imran Khan will run for Tehreek-e-Insaf on 33 seats: Fawad Chaudhry Pipa News
- Improving Gut Health in the New Year – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- Exclusive: Europeans reduce heating, heed calls to save energy
- The UK inflation rate fell to 10.5% for the second month in a row
- River has a history of entertainment, but of tragedies | Characteristic
- With the passing of Kaptanji Radheyshyam Sharma, Delhi cricket loses another pillar
- Jenna Ortega continues to prove her It-Girl status on the front row of the Saint Laurent menswear fall 2023 show
- How Ericsson uses digital humans to drive business growth
- Governor Gianforte: Montana needs Colstrip