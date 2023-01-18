These photos of Bollywood celebrities from the 90s show why we started loving them





I don’t know about you, but I find by looking nostalgic photos of celebrities from the era that are quite interesting and frankly a bit endearing. Especially if their photos from the past are very different from what they look like today. For example, so many of our favorite celebrities are sporting a more rugged look right now, but once upon a time, they looked a lot softer. lek. So, let’s take a look at what their sweet, lovely days were like, shall we? 1.Arjun Rampal Arjun Rampal had captured our hearts long before we fell in love with his bearded, badass look. And how could we not, just look at that face. 2. Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor was one of Bollywood’s first chocolatiers. His kindness had so many people swooning in front of him, it was undeniable. 3. Jimmy Shergill I think we can all remember how adorable Jimmy Sheirgill looked in Mohabbatein and My friend is getting married. How wonderful to look back and see the talented actor in his softer days. 4. Saif Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan was an entire vibe during his early years in Bollywood. Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a vibe, but the actor was adored by many, many people for the carefree energy he carried. 5. Shahrukh Khan SRK is literally known as the king of romance, due to his sweet and charming phase in Indian cinema. And we’ll never really get over it. 6. R. Madhavan If looking RHTDMyour heart didn’t melt to a pulp seeing R. Madhavans’ wide smile, then you probably didn’t watch the movie properly. I mean, look at that face and that smile! 7. Milind Soman As much as we love Milind Soman’s bearded look, there’s something undeniably charming about his ’90s appearance. Doesn’t he look like the prince from a Disney movie? 8. Hrithik Roshan We all remember Hrithik Roshan’s golden retriever energy from his early roles, right? It was beyond cute to see him being so excited all the time. 9. John Abraham I personally think that John Abraham could have passed himself off as a member of the Backstreet Boys. And he was a total idol (and STILL is), just like all of them! 10. Amir Khan Aamir Khan has always served up darling vibes and pretty much still does. I mean, he kind of defined teenage love for us with First drugand it was his endearing nature that made this song and this movie what they were. We loved them then, and we love them now.

