Hollywood Tower Collapses in Babylon – THE MERCURY

Mercury sat down with the director and producer of Babylon, which chronicles the ups and downs of vintage Hollywood. The film, released worldwide on December 23, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, and the film and cast are nominated for the 95th Academy Awards.

Early Hollywood screams romance, filled with bright lights, triumphant underdogs, and campy body language only befitting the silent screen. Moviegoers praise the 1920s for introducing stars who continue to entertain even after death, but refuse to acknowledge that the transition to this era was not smooth. Damien Chazelle director of hits like La La Land and Whiplash and film producer Matt Plouffe pour copious amounts of cocaine and depravity on this rosy lens to show how the explosion of the film industry has changed the landscape of culture while simultaneously destroying the lives of people whose livelihoods revolved around the big screen.

The film begins in the 1920s at the height of the silent film era and takes viewers through several transitions that have shaped modern media. Along with these technological advances, vast changes have been made in society, forcing people to change their moral code or fall under the pressure of industry. Babylon uses characters that exude sex and charisma, intense cinematography and a memorable jazzy soundtrack to depict a world that can seem unreal.

In my experience, the grower is the one who tells you to stay in a box and not upset the basket of apples too much, and [Plouffe] was the opposite, Chazelle said. It was you know, going back to the editing room, just forget there was a box. Whatever you do, make it weird. Tear down those walls and go a little crazy.

The film takes viewers through this period of excess and chaos through the eyes of Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a man who does the heavy lifting and dirty work behind the scenes at the most glitzy and wild parties. of Hollywood. He represents people who dream of getting into the film industry but are stuck on the periphery of fame. Calvas’ performance as Manny is heartbreaking and authentic. You are drawn in by the gleam of hope in his eyes and vividly feel every emotion as he navigates the space between reality and fantasy. Manny is a dreamer, and it’s easy to languish the way he does and crumble when he reaches his breaking points.

Manny’s conception was originally that he would be kind of this ordinary man, our focal point as an audience to a world otherwise so difficult to understand because he’s so crazy, so larger than life , so chaotic and fast moving, Chazelle said. . We needed some sort of grounded perspective that we could relate to and feel in his shoes that would ideally take us on this journey. And I think in his case, he makes the biggest mistake of all. He falls in love with a movie star.

Through his eyes, we meet people larger than life. One such character is Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), who enters the screen with a literal accident, exuding the essence of Hollywood’s Wild West. She demands attention with her fiery personality and easily wins Manny’s affection, who sneaks her into the party he works at. Robbie behaves without fear, but with a layer of sensitivity that shows that Nellie is more than an untouchable sex bomb. His performance is brutally raw, displaying the duality of fame perfectly.

[Nellie is] someone who is kind of destined to always be out of reach, Chazelle said. Its nature is to always move, to never be still, to constantly search for the next party, the next solution, the next whatever. It’s something Matt and I talked about a lot while working on the script. Margot and I talked about it a lot, Diego and I talked about it a lot. It’s actually a real question to what extent will she be able to share the love for [Manny]?

Viewers experience the industry with Manny, and he acts as a reality check in an environment where many characters lose their perception of themselves through alcohol, sex, and fame. .

In some ways [Manny] wish he could somehow control [Nellie], who wishes he could have a say in how the story unfolds, but he’s very much a spectator, Chazelle said. And at the end of the day, he does what he can to help, but he has to learn the hard way that he’s in a situation, which is to borrow a phrase from another, bigger character. than him, and that’s where I would say the tragedy comes from.

Justin Hurwitz composes a soundtrack that is the epitome of LA in the Jazz Age. His music is simultaneously dark, intense and energetic, perfectly matching the energy of the film. There is both hope and loss in participating in a culture that demands so much sacrifice, and the soundtrack encourages viewers to immerse themselves in that courage and glamour.

How do you actually articulate the idea that you’re part of something called filmmaking that’s bigger than you and all of us and everyone who loves movies and everyone who’s dedicated their life to filmmaking, Plouffe said . How are you doing that? Damien and I said to each other [that] we’ve taken them to the highest and lowest heights, and now we want to launch them into the stars.

Between the visually impactful scenes, moody soundtrack, and large cast of characters, audiences remain energized throughout the three-hour runtime. Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li) and Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo) have personalities and ambitions in their own right that made them real and they further show the cruelty of the industry through disease mentality and the fetishization of people of color. They all have undeniable star power, but how they deal with fame is incredibly different. Throughout the film’s chaos, Chazelle is able to keep the spotlight on multiple perspectives.

Love comes in many shades, and it’s an incredibly complex love story that Damien wrote, Plouffe said. I think the final acts are subject to interpretation. It’s heartbreaking and absolutely exploding with love. I hope people talk about it long after the movie is over.