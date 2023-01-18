



Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 6 Bollywood Celebrity Approved Denim Styles to Rock This Season Bollywood Celebrity Approved Denim Styles: Even if you don’t wear jeans often, you probably have a pair in your closet that you grab every time you leave the house. Jeans are worn by some people because they look good on them, others because they are more casual, and still others because they are considered quite versatile. Bollywood is no stranger to trendy fashions, but when it comes to basics, you can count on Bollywood actresses to reinvent the humble pair of jeans. Spykar denim designers Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain have shared Bollywood star-approved jeans to own in your wardrobe. 7 BOLLYWOOD APPROVED JEANS TO OWN IN YOUR WARDROBE 1. Skinny Jeans: Deepika Padukone’s casual ensemble of a white t-shirt and sneakers should be enough, right? For most of us, a pair of skinny jeans is our favorite comfort option. It can be worn on a casual night out but can also be transformed into a fabulous dinner outfit with the right top and jewelry. 2. High waist jeans: It’s true that once you’ve gone high-rise, it’s hard to go back to your mid-rise options. You can wear them with crop tops like Disha Patani here or with a shirt for any occasion. The best part is that it’s not only the most comfortable way to style your jeans, but also suits all body types. 3. Mom jeans: Mom jeans are not your typical jeans; they are much more fashionable and comfortable. The straight cut of these jeans gives the impression of longer legs. Priyanka Chopra shows how the red scoop neck top and white jeans combo can be so easy to create and so appropriate for everything from brunch with your girls to dinner out. 4. Ripped Denim: Depending on your style, these jeans may not be essential in your wardrobe, but they grow with you. The best part about this style is that you can choose the severity of your tears to suit your personality and just jump on the trend. We love the rips at the knees and the distressed sides, just like Janhvi Kapoor. 5. White jeans: White jeans can seem intimidating due to their upkeep, but once you fall in love with a pair, it’s hard to look away. Kiara Advani wears a loose white pair that is both comfortable and stylish, not to mention extremely versatile. You won’t be disappointed if you wear an all-white outfit or a color block outfit with a white pair. 6. Bell bottom: Bell bottoms are the biggest fashion revival of our time, and we’re glad they’re not going away. These dramatic pairs of jeans may be too much for some, but once you fall in love with them, they’ll be the only formal pants you’ll ever need. What do you think of these celebrity-approved denim-style jeans?



