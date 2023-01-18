Babylon exhausts its stay before the three hour mark

Warning: This article mentions drug abuse.

This article also contains spoilers.

“Babylon” is both a celebration of cinema and a wild spectacle for the origins of the industry.

The film doesn’t kick off as much as it explodes from the moment that infamous party scene – a roaring rampage of debauchery and depravity – begins.

At Jack Conrad’s (Brad Pitt) mansion, a young woman dies of a drug overdose and an employee is asked to dispose of her body without alerting the guests.

The solution – blasting an elephant through the mansion gates as a distraction – effectively illustrates the film’s idiosyncratic pattern: nothing is ever too extreme for “Babylon.”

If ‘La La Land’ is director Damien Chazelle’s love letter to the city of angels, ‘Babylon’ is his critical muse – an examination of love and lust, allure and darkness. that defined early Hollywood.

Pitt, Margot Robbie and newcomer Diego Calva play the film’s three main characters. Pitt portrays a studio executive whose reputation in the industry is slowly eroding, and Robbie an actress infatuated with being a star. Calva plays a production assistant who dreams of making films about, as he puts it, to do “something that lasts, that means something, something more important than life!

This pursuit of fame turns into a delicately woven obsession that drives Manny Torres from Calva and Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy to significant professional success – but at devastating costs.

Speakeasy bars full of wild alligators, snake fights after the event, and death threats from dangerous people seem to follow the main characters’ every move. Shortly after, LaRoy was found dead in her hotel room at age 34.

Calva is excellent as Manny, rivaling Robbie and Pitt with veteran actor poise and rewarding Chazelle’s instincts with an evocative performance meant to put him on the map. He has an alluring naivety to pair with a dreamy gaze, the latter of which suits him perfectly for his role and this story.

After all, in its captivating expression of ambition, “Babylon” is loud in a way that compels you to keep watching. It’s hard not to be fascinated by the sheet music by Justin Hurwitz, Stop cinematic aesthetics and a poignant depiction of the lengths some will go in search of fame.

The subtextual caution at the heart of this film will remind audiences of a different story, that of a young jazz drummer at the Schaffer Conservatory. Yet in “Babylon,” Chazelle’s brilliance displayed with “Whiplash” and later “La La Land” is compressed into an incompressible tonal mess of explosively crafted 1920s Hollywood.

That’s what you’d expect from a production of this size and scope. It’s a mammoth of a movie, and even so, Chazelle does an admirable job of both framing a captivating sensory depiction of the city’s not-so-golden ‘golden age’ and spotlighting characters. clearly inspired by the Anna May Wongs and Joan Crawfords of the time.

“Babylon” challenges the historical exclusion of black and Latino filmmakers and actors by bringing characters of color to the forefront of much-anticipated imagery and “talkies” (1920s-style cinema) in the film itself. Yet, in another sense, race itself is never addressed eloquently in the film. Manny Torres’ or Sidney Palmer’s struggles to get to the top — as well as the barriers and biases people of color in the industry still face today — are treated as if they never existed.

A scene invoking blackface – a depiction of a black musician being forced to wear makeup on set to alter his skin tone – is tremulously developed and never returned to – something you wish was accomplished in a film of more than three hours. This signals either a lack of awareness of the immoral nature of the face painting being requested, or a lack of desire to actually delve into issues of racism with great nuance.

There are flames of undoubted passion in Chazelle’s characters, namely the firecracker Nellie who proves everyone in his entire life wrong, or Jack Conrad pondering the sublimity of cinema in connecting people across socio-status. – economical and class. But the real-life story of Calva, who fell in love with the movies as a child in Mexico, feels more moving and real — probably because it is — than any “Babylon” character.

