Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more





Image source: Instagram While leading Bollywood ladies might be in the limelight for their films and glamorous fashion outings, they have more than meets the eye, for starters, most of them have great business acumen and invest their time and money in projects that go beyond the cinema. Take a look at Bollywood actresses who own beauty brands. Image source: Instagram 82E (pronounced Eighty-two East) is an extension of Deepika Padukone’s journey and experience as a modern woman rooted in India but global in her outlook. Formulated by in-house experts, the inaugural skincare line combines proven Indian ingredients and powerful scientific compounds to deliver high quality, high performance products. Image source: Instagram Priyanka Chopra is the proud creator of Anomaly. The actor founded Anomaly in collaboration with international beauty incubator Maesa. The line was created on the principle that everyone should have access to high quality hair care without sacrificing choice, cost or the environment. Image source: Instagram LoveChild, Masaba Gupta’s first cosmo-wellness collection, offers a variety of high-performance cosmetic, skincare and wellness products, created with colors that complement all skin tones and are formulated so that each age group adopts native traits. Image source: Instagram Katrina Kaif kicked off her sleeves as an entrepreneur in 2019 with the launch of her “Kay Beauty” makeup brand, in partnership with beauty giant Nykaa. The elaborate line of cosmetics is primarily aimed at catering to Asian skin tone and texture. It also happens to be the first beauty line in the country to come out of Bollywood. Image source: Instagram Lisa Haydon is a fan of natural and organic beauty products. She launched Naked in 2013, whose products are said to be artisanal and preservative-free.

