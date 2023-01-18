Helen Mirren to sell Hollywood Hills mansion for $24 million





COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE A HOME FIT for a lady or a Hollywood icon. Dame Helen Mirren and her director husband Taylor Hackford are selling their historic Hollywood Hills mansion for $17m (A$24m). This isn’t the first time the showbiz couple have put their longtime Los Angeles home up for sale. In 2021, they attempted to sell the hillside property for $18.5m (A$26.4m), but public records show that the deal fell through in September this year. Built in 1911, the eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate is steeped in Californian history with just four owners who have all made it big in the entertainment industry. According to SEO Posted by Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty, it was first owned by Dustin Farnum, the silent film star best known for the 1914 Cecil B. DeMilles Western squaw man which Duston Hoffman also bears the name. It was later bought by writer and producer Mark Hellinger, news of which led to the 1939 Hollywood gangster film. The Roaring Twenties with Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. Later it was bought by Gail Patrick, executive producer of the original Perry Mason series and “one of the first and greatest producers in Hollywood,” writes Apelian. Related: A Look Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $21 Million Montecito Mansion GETTY PICTURES COLDWELL BANKER REAL ESTATE Hackford, which won an Oscar in 1979 for Best Live Action Short, teenage father and was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture for 2004 Ray with Jamie Foxx, became the fourth owner in 1991. The critically acclaimed director married London-born Mirren in 1997. Set on 11,200 square feet, the mansion embraces the lush, scenic beauty of the Hollywood Hills with ultimate privacy. Set behind two gates with a long driveway, the unique resort is both a secluded sanctuary and a distinguished setting for lavish entertainment. Owners can enjoy 6.5 acres of lush landscaping, mature trees, swimming pool, five-car garage and large deck. As far as facilities and character go, the house is thoughtfully decorated with bright wallpapers and Hollywood motifs, including the pink lounge chairs and green and white striped umbrellas on the terraced pool, a nod effervescent in the iconic setting of the Beverly Hills Hotel. For those interested in a slice of the sweet life of La La Land, there is also the option of renting the house for a modest Hollywood price of $45,000 ($65,000 AUD) per month. Related: See Tom Ford’s modern $73 million mansion in Palm Beach

