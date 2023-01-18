Abdu Rozik did not pay a fine for voluntary exit? Here’s what we know





Big Boss 16Last weekend was quite busy. We saw three eliminations unfold. First, Sreejita From was eliminated. Later, Abdu Rozik makes an exit and finally, Sadjid Khan also left home. Of the three, Abdu Rozik’s expulsion was the most shocking and emotional. The fans were quite unhappy, as were the housemates. Abdu Rozik has started winning hearts since he entered the house. He was loved by everyone inside and outside the house. Many competitors wanted Abdu Rozik to win the trophy. However, the Tajik singer and boxer shocked everyone with his final release. There was talk that Abdu should pay the penalties. Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Fans Make Adorable ‘NimDu’ Edits to Singer Pyar’s New Song [Watch Videos] Abdu Rozik didn’t pay the fine for leaving Bigg Boss 16? Well, it’s a known buzz online that whenever a contestant voluntarily leaves the show, there is a penalty clause that the contestant has to pay after leaving the show. The amount would be Rs 2 crores. And when Abdu Rozik, who entered the show for the second time, left the show for real this time. There was a buzz about Abdu having to pay the Rs 2 crore penalty fee for leaving the show halfway. However, this is not the case. Abdu did not have to pay any penalties. Read also – Bigg Boss 16 big twists: Abdu Rozik on Weekend Ka Vaar to the elimination of Soundarya Sharma; here’s what fans can expect Check out Abdu Rozik’s Instagram post on Bigg Boss 16 here: Why didn’t Abdu pay the fine? According to a report by TellyChakkar which states that Abdu Rozik did not have to pay any penalty because he had completed his contract. And it was after completing his contract that Abdu walked out of the house on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. The report also states that Abdu had a contract until January 12. It was supposed to be the last day, however, Bigg Boss 16 was granted a one-month extension, i.e. until February 12, 2023. Abdu Rozik’s release was widely trending in Entertainment News. Read also – Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to Shamita Shetty; candidates who left the BB house due to their professional commitment [Watch Video] Shiv Thakare was very emotional when Abdu Rozik left Bigg Boss 16. When Sajid Khan was kicked out, the whole mandli was sad and emotional. On the work front, Abdu Rozik will be promoting his new song, Pyaar on Weekend Ka Vaar, according to reports. Abdu had previous work commitments due to which he left the show, aside from the aforementioned reason. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-16-abdu-rozik-didnt-pay-penalty-charges-for-voluntary-exit-heres-what-we-know-entertainment-news-2311019/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos