Entertainment
The Andr Leon Talley real estate auction goes beyond clothes
Articles regularly capture the exceptionally large and expansive life that Talley lived and how often she crossed paths with other renowned creatives. A custom artwork by Andy Warhol, gifted to Talley in 1984, is expected to fetch over $150,000. (Talley worked at Warhols Factory andInterviewmagazine in the 80s.) There arethem straw boaters immortalized in the portraits of Colin Douglas Gray taken for his second autobiography, Chiffon trench coats; a Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat, which Talley wore in a 2021 Ugg campaign; the Chanel silk-faille tiered cape he wore to the 2007 Met Gala. The grandeur and distinction of the pieces seemed to elevate with Talleys, both in fashion and beyond.
It was truly André Leon Talley’s legacy and something he always intended to share, says Brennan. He always said that to his friends, that he acquired these things to create a legacy. However, the auction is not just about big ticket items. There are more personal and sentimental items that will be available. For example, a pair of LLBean totes embroidered with the Talleys initials and thevoguelogo is a staple among magazine publishers.
Things that are of more modest value are just as representative and tell who Andr was as some of the more valuable things that are in the live auction, Brennan says. We want to ensure that we honor the full legacy of Andr Leon Talley with our buyer base.
Proceeds will go to the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York’s Harlem neighborhood and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, two majority-black churches. Talley, who frequently extolled the communal virtues of black churches, attended both throughout his life.
And what edicts could the great ALT give future owners of these coins? I think he really thought of himself as a custodian and a curator, says Deidrea Miller, communications manager at Christies Americas. So if I had to imagine what he might say, it would be to make sure that whoever bought them has a great respect and care for these items and for fashion as true art.
The André Leon Talley collection will be sold in a live sale at Christies New York on February 15 and two online sales ending February 16 and 17. A world tour will kick off this month, kicking off in Palm Beach (January 18-31) and continuing in Paris (January 23-26).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/the-andre-leon-talley-estate-auction-goes-beyond-the-clothes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Andr Leon Talley real estate auction goes beyond clothes
- Aggies visits Arizona State #19 before returning home to host Western New Mexico
- MRI-guided RT attenuated acute toxic effects in men with localized prostate cancer
- Commercial AI systems excel at cancer detection in dense breast
- Australian Open: Emma Raducanu falls short against Coco Gauff in Melbourne | Tennis news
- PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr during his visit to Mumbai on January 19
- Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky says the world will “definitely get over” Putin – BBC News
- Cricket: Michael Bracewell’s heroics not enough as Black Caps fall to India in thrilling first ODI
- Returnal Launches February 15th on PC, Requirements and Features Revealed
- Microsoft Stock: Software Giant Discloses Layoffs
- Minnesota, Indiana and Nebraska take home Indoor Track & Field Weekly Awards
- UN aims to increase aid to Ukraine’s frontline areas; Black Sea wheat exports are close to 18 million tons