The Andr Leon Talley real estate auction goes beyond clothes

Articles regularly capture the exceptionally large and expansive life that Talley lived and how often she crossed paths with other renowned creatives. A custom artwork by Andy Warhol, gifted to Talley in 1984, is expected to fetch over $150,000. (Talley worked at Warhols Factory andInterviewmagazine in the 80s.) There arethem straw boaters immortalized in the portraits of Colin Douglas Gray taken for his second autobiography, Chiffon trench coats; a Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat, which Talley wore in a 2021 Ugg campaign; the Chanel silk-faille tiered cape he wore to the 2007 Met Gala. The grandeur and distinction of the pieces seemed to elevate with Talleys, both in fashion and beyond.

It was truly André Leon Talley’s legacy and something he always intended to share, says Brennan. He always said that to his friends, that he acquired these things to create a legacy. However, the auction is not just about big ticket items. There are more personal and sentimental items that will be available. For example, a pair of LLBean totes embroidered with the Talleys initials and thevoguelogo is a staple among magazine publishers.

Things that are of more modest value are just as representative and tell who Andr was as some of the more valuable things that are in the live auction, Brennan says. We want to ensure that we honor the full legacy of Andr Leon Talley with our buyer base.

Proceeds will go to the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York’s Harlem neighborhood and Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Durham, two majority-black churches. Talley, who frequently extolled the communal virtues of black churches, attended both throughout his life.

And what edicts could the great ALT give future owners of these coins? I think he really thought of himself as a custodian and a curator, says Deidrea Miller, communications manager at Christies Americas. So if I had to imagine what he might say, it would be to make sure that whoever bought them has a great respect and care for these items and for fashion as true art.

The André Leon Talley collection will be sold in a live sale at Christies New York on February 15 and two online sales ending February 16 and 17. A world tour will kick off this month, kicking off in Palm Beach (January 18-31) and continuing in Paris (January 23-26).