‘Warlock’ actor Julian Sands goes missing while hiking in California’s Mt. Baldy area





San Bernardino County authorities are looking for British actor Julian Sands who disappeared while hiking in the area of ​​Mount Baldy, a 10,000-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles, last week. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday by a friend and is believed to be somewhere along the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular hike in the San Gabriel Mountains. Julian Sands, 65, has starred in over 100 movies and TV shows. He was reported missing in the Mount Baldy area of ​​California on Jan. 13, 2023. (Phil McCarten/Associated Press) “Due to extreme weather and alpine conditions, the search was difficult and the use of air resources was limited over the weekend,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Research continues with air resources and further updates will be given as they become available.” Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, has appeared in over 150 films and TV shows. He is perhaps best known for his starring roles in The Killing Fields, Warlock, A Room with a View, and Arachnophobia. A recent photo of British actor Julian Sands. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office) Search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescues on and around Mount Baldy in the past month, including two hikers who later died, officials said. Mount Baldy is located 12 miles north ofOntario, California in the Angeles National Forest.



