What is Will Trent’s accent? This is where actor Ramn Rodrguez is from





Source: Getty Images If there’s one television genre that’s certainly not lacking, it’s police procedurals. From Law and Order: SVU to Chicago PD to Blue blood, the crime drama category is full of series of all kinds. And ABC added another to the long list. Will Trent, a series based on the best-selling novels by Karin Slaughters, debuted on January 3 and has already generated considerable buzz. Perhaps the most notable aspect of the new action drama? Will TrentThe main actor, Ramon Rodriguez. Keep reading to learn more about the actor’s origin, education and background, as well as his previous work in the entertainment industry. The article continues under the ad Source: ABC What is Will Trent’s accent? This is where Ramn Rodrguez comes from. Ramn Rodrguez was born in Ro Piedras, Puerto Rico on December 20, 1979. Located in the neighborhood of San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, Ro Piedras is one of the oldest neighborhoods on the island. Although it is relatively small in square kilometersthe main campus of the University of Puerto Rico occupies this historic area. However, Ramn did not spend his entire childhood in Ro Piedras. The article continues under the ad The Will Trent The actor grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York. He attended NYC Lab Middle School for Collaborative Studies in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and Leelanau School in Glen Arbor, Michigan, where he played basketball. He continued to play in college, heading to Wheeling University in West Virginia, then transferring to New York University, where he earned a degree in sports marketing. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Source: Getty Images Ramon Rodriguez, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson from “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” The article continues under the ad What did Ramn Rodrguez star in? Since 2005, the Will Trent the actor has built quite an impressive resume. Appearing in everything from mega blockbusters such as Transformers: Revenge at the ABC reboot of charlie’s angelsRamns industry experience dates back over a decade. Some of his past television work includes passages on Law and Order: SVU, Break of the day, Thread. He starred as Detective Ryan Lopez in Tied to a gangue, However, Fox ended the drama after just one season. He also appeared in several films such as Need of speed, Los Angeles War, The one and only Ivanand more. Source: Getty Images Ramon Rodriguez and Jay Hernandez from “Gang Related” The article continues under the ad Ramn Rodrguez now plays Special Agent Will Trent on ABC’s Will Trent series. Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling book series, ABC’s police procedural follows Will Trent as he assumes the role of Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Because he was abandoned at birth, Will applies his distinct background to his work at GBI, making sure no child ever puts up with the things he did growing up. Ramn’s co-stars include, but are not limited to, Erika Christensen, Jake McLaughlin, Iantha Richardson, and Sonja Sohn. Find Ramn Rodrguez in the new episodes of Will Trentairs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

