Gandhi Aur Godse Actor Anuj Saini on Being an Outsider in the Industry | Bollywood
Actor Anuj Saini, who has worked in various commercials and music videos, is making his film debut with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Aur Godse Ek Yudh. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, he recalls how nervous he was when he first met the filmmaker. (Also Read: Tushar Gandhi reacts to Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh)
“It was the time when Rajkumar was first telling the story of his film. So when I met Rajkumar Santoshi sir, I was meeting a legendary filmmaker and I was very nervous. I was like what will I say, how am I going to react and what shouldn’t I say? However, as soon as we sat down, he made me feel so comfortable that I felt like he was knowing me for ten years. He made me feel like his son. After that, I was never nervous, (now) he’s like my family, a mentor and a father (figure) in the industry.”
Anuj also said that Rajkumar is very cool, calm and composed on sets and knows exactly what he expects from his actors. He will give a narration, tell you how and what to do. It becomes easy for us, his storytelling style is so unique that even the toughest scenes feel like pieces of cake. He thirsts for perfection. He is also very patient.
The film also marks the debut of Rajkumar’s daughter, Tunisha Santoshi, who was paired with Anuj. Asked about working with the director’s daughter, he replied that Tunisha Santoshi is there, but she was treated like anyone else (on sets). No one could tell she was the director’s daughter. There was never a moment when I was reminded that she was the director’s daughter.”
He added: She is very down to earth and hardworking, she didn’t seem to be working on her first film. She was treated like me.
Gandhi Aur Godse Ek Yudh explores the heated debate between two very different ideologies – Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The film is set in a world where Gandhi survived Godse’s attack and meets him in the prison to discuss ideologies.
When asked if he was skeptical of the negative reactions or the reviews, given the film’s controversial subject matter, Anuj said, “When I heard the narration, (I knew it), the film will respond to many questions about Godse and Gandhi. The movie doesn’t show anyone as the hero or the villain – it just depicts facts. It’s a purely content-driven movie. I wasn’t skeptical about it at all because I knew we were describing facts. (There were) no second thoughts about the film.
Elaborating on his role in the film, Anuj said: It was difficult because I wasn’t playing a character from that era, but from 70 years ago. Adapting to their way of speaking, their body language and whatever was difficult. I managed to overcome the challenge thanks to the workshops, rehearsals and guidance of (Rajkumar) Santoshi sir. It was a good experience that taught me a lot.
Anuj has also worked with stars such as Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on various commercials. Recalling the experience, he said, I once shot a commercial with Alia. She was driving the scooter and I sat behind her. All the while, she constantly asked me if I was okay. Then I shot a commercial with Janhvi and during the break we sat in different corners of the room. When someone from Dharma (Productions) came to meet her, she introduced me to the person. She didn’t have to do this, but she did. This is to say how wise, well brought up and grounded they are.
He also recalled how Pankaj Kapur stood on sets for six to seven hours at a stretch while filming a commercial. Such a senior actor, and throughout the program he was constantly on his feet.
Anuj also shared the struggles of being an underdog in the film industry. As a foreigner, it is even very difficult to organize a meeting. I don’t blame anyone, but there is so much competition and everyone is super talented. If you don’t know anyone, arranging a meeting can take six months, and sometimes even years.
He added, I don’t blame but it’s hard. It was the biggest challenge I faced. Of course, I also learned that you have to keep working hard and improving your art. If you have talent, it cannot be hidden.
