Ron Jeremy: Mentally incompetent porn actor to stand trial for rape, judges the rules | American News





Porn star Ron Jeremy is mentally incapable of standing trial for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults involving 21 women, a US judge has ruled. Jeremy, 69, pleaded not guilty in August 2021 to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 of rape, in the Los Angeles area over a 23-year period. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S Harris said the decision was made because the actor was in a state of “incurable neurocognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to recover. The actor was one of the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in over 2,000 films starting in the 1970s. Jeremy has been in jail since his arrest in June 2020 and did not attend the hearing. Prosecutors have asked that he be periodically reassessed. The actor is accused of assaulting 21 women between the ages of 15 and 51 between the 1990s and 2019. Lawyer Stuart Goldfarb, who represents Jeremy, told the court in March 2022 that his client was unable to recognize him when he visited him in a holding cell ahead of a hearing. The actor could be transferred to the public hospital A hearing into the placement of the actor, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, in a public hospital will take place next month. Mr Goldfarb said in an email: “When he was arrested two years ago I said he would be found innocent of all charges. “Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I have received I thought he would have been found innocent. It is unfortunate that due to his mental state he will not go to trial and will not have no opportunity to clear his name.” Picture:

Ron Jeremy, who was one of the most famous porn actors in the 1970s and 80s, pictured in 2006. Pic: AP

The alleged offenses took place at Los Angeles-area nightclubs and bars, during a photo shoot, and at Jeremy’s home, the district attorney’s office said. Read more:

Luxury cars seized from Andrew Tate’s villa The charges stemmed from a district attorney’s task force set up to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry after reports of Harvey Weinstein in 2017 and the #metoo movement. Jeremy was among the very few men charged in connection with the task force’s work, along with Weinstein himself, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in December. In August 2020, Jeremy wrote on Twitter, “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you all for all the support.”

