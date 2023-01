Hogwarts Legacy voice actor releases statement after launching backlash

One of the main cast members of Hogwarts Legacy has released a statement affirming his support for trans people after a backlash over their decision to appear in the game. Sebastian Croft, who provides one of two voices available for the game’s main character, tweeted in response to a now-restricted post from a pro-trans account, saying “I was cast for this project over three years old, back when all of Harry Potter was to me, that was the magical world I grew up in. That was way before I knew JK Rowling’s opinions. I was chosen for this project over 3 years ago, back when Harry Potter was for me, it was the magical world I grew up with. That was long before I knew about JK Rowling’s opinions. I wholeheartedly believe that trans women are women and trans men are men. https://t.co/QTAMClZDdaJanuary 14, 2023 See more “I wholeheartedly believe that trans women are women and trans men are men. I know a lot more now than I did three years ago, and I hope to learn a lot more in the next three. I’m so sorry to anyone who has been hurt by this announcement. . There’s no LGB without the T.” Croft is arguably best known for his role in Heartstopper, a Netflix adaptation of a graphic novel series following the relationship between two British schoolboys. The novels and the Netflix series have been praised for their LBGT representation. Croft’s decision to work on Hogwarts Legacy seems to have been seen by some as going against Heartstopper’s positive impact. Others pointed out that Croft appears to have engaged in other JK Rowling projects since being cast, having attended the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play last year, and that comments from the author on transgender people goes back more than three years. Those defending Croft’s decision have pointed to his advocacy of a number of LGBT+ causes and suggested the actor, who was 17 or 18 at the time of the casting, may have been legitimately ignoring Rowling’s comments at the time. he took the job. Last week, Avalanche Studios announced the cast of Hogwarts Legacy, headlined by Simon Pegg as Hogwarts Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black. Croft’s counterpart, Amelia Gething, was also announced, who provides an alternate voice for the title character. While not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges JK Rowling’s role in creating the wizarding world, as well as her publicly harmful views regarding transgender rights. If you would like to offer your support to communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider making a donation to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in a new tab) in the United States, or Sirens (opens in a new tab) UK.

