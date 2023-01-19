Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo reflects on his work with Mel Gibson in Braveheart: A Huge Break





Scottish actor James Cosmo has followed in his father’s footsteps. Cosmo revealed that growing up on the shores of Scotland he always looked up to his hardworking father, which ultimately led to his breakout role in ‘Braveheart’. He explained how his tough father inspired him to pursue a career in Hollywood. MEL GIBSON SAYS HE WAS NOT SURPRISED MARK WAHLBERG FACES RESISTANCE TO MAKING ‘FATHER STU’: ‘PEOPLE WANT IT’ “In the beginning, my father, James Copeland, studied acting and worked for the police department and was a river bailiff, enforcing local fishing laws. He was a very intelligent man and a talented writer and poet” , Cosmo told the Wall Street Journal. When Cosmo was only 5 years old, his father moved to London solo to pursue his acting career. After Copeland landed a role in a play with famed comic actress Peggy Mount, Cosmo, his mother and sister traveled by horse and carriage to live with him in London. Cosmo went on to describe his time with his dad saying he would visit him backstage at the theater and meet his actor friends at bars including Peter OToole and Sean Connery. Cosmo, who took his mother’s maiden name, said after a few years they moved back to Scotland while his father stayed in London. He wasn’t sure why, he told the outlet. MEL GIBSON TALKS ‘BRAVEHEART,’ HOLLYWOOD’S CORONAVIRUS BATTLE – AND WHY HE’S STAYING AWAY FROM POLITICS However, when he was 18, he hitchhiked back to London to visit his father, which opened the world of theater to him. “He introduced me to Prudence Fitzgerald, a television director. When she asked me if I was also an actor, I said, Yeah. My dad didn’t say a word. I never studied acting. I’ve always been an autodidact.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The ‘Game of Thrones’ star noted that the TV director helped land him his first acting gig, playing an altar boy in a TV drama. Since then, his career has taken off. After Cosmos’ father introduced him to his agent, the Scottish actor landed a role in ‘The Battle of Britain’ in 1968 and admitted he was ‘terrified’. He then booked several other acting jobs afterward. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP In 1994, actor-director Mel Gibson noticed Cosmo in a British television drama series called “Roughnecks”. Gibson then threw it into “Braveheart,” which Cosmo calls a “huge break.” Cosmo shares two boys with his wife Annie and currently resides in Surrey, England. The 75-year-old actor has starred in several TV shows and movies, including ‘Tom Clancys Jack Ryan’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Highlander’ and ‘Troy’.

