PASADENA, Calif. — Before co-starring in ‘American Rust,’ filmed in Pittsburgh, actor Rob Yang was a series regular on the first two seasons of HBO’s ‘Succession’ and since ‘Rust’ he has starred a central role in Paramount+’s upcoming Kiefer Sutherland thriller “Rabbit Hole” (March 26).

Yang was at the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour last week to promote “Rabbit Hole” and he took time to chat about “American Rust” before returning to Pittsburgh to continue production on the second season of the Pittsburgh crime drama about a small-town cop, Del Harris (Jeff Daniels), who takes the law into his own hands. Yang’s deputy, Steve Park, seemed to question Del’s choices and motives late in the first season.

“This season all the hammers are falling on Del and it’s just for the races,” Yang said, adding that the slow burn that started season one isn’t repeating at the start of season two. “You really see the disappointment Steve felt. In a way, he looked up to Chief Harris and that’s a major disappointment because Steve is so principled. It’s not long [poop] list, but if you’re on it, he won’t give up.

All of this means that Yang’s Park will be more involved in season two.

“I have a lot more to do this season,” Park said. “It’s exciting. You will see other [Park’s] private life.”

Because the first season of “American Rust” was filmed earlier in the pandemic, Yang hasn’t been out on the town much, mostly commuting between the set and her Pittsburgh apartment. He aims to change that as production continues on season two.

“I’m from the Midwest myself, from Chicago, and everyone is friendly and down-to-earth, so it doesn’t feel that different to where I grew up,” Yang said of Pittsburgh.

After Showtime’s cancellation of “American Rust” — and before it was picked up for season two by Amazon Freevee — Yang jumped into the Paramount + series “Rabbit Hole,” the story of John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland ), a corporate espionage expert charged with keeping Yang’s character, Edward Homm, safe after Weir was framed for murder. Yang filmed all eight “Rabbit Hole” episodes in Toronto from February to September.

“The big theme of this show is that not everything you see is what you think,” Yang said. “Homm has been complacent in life and everything is broken this season. It is a real substitute for the public.

WQED CEO Search

While PBS leaves local management to local stations, PBS President Paula Kerger said PBS’s Station Services Department can help local stations with this process, including offering advice to future public media leaders. .

WQED Multimedia of Pittsburgh has been looking for a new leader since CEO Deb Acklin retired in September. Kerger said WQED board co-chair Mildred S. Myers reached out to her.

“Ultimately the decision of who runs the stations is made within the community, within their board of directors, but I have spoken to the chairman of the board and they are embarking on a great search,” Kerger said. “I’ll speak to the search firm – I haven’t yet, but it’s planned – as I often do when we know a CEO position becomes available.”

Kerger said the role of the public media CEO has changed over the past decade.

“You’re not just running a broadcast organization anymore, you’re really thinking about a cross-platform digital business that supports the community,” Kerger said. “A lot of times we talk to the tracing agency and sometimes we even give them a list of some people we’ve seen that they might think of.”

Kerger said stations should be interested in both people already working in state media and local community leaders.

“There have been people who have entered public media who have no experience in public media. It’s a cool way to go sometimes, but you want them to do the research,” Kerger said. “They should really expand the network as much as possible and really try to talk to as many people as possible. [as possible]. Going through the process really helps you think about the type of person who is really going to lead us in this next iteration.

The zapping

Moviemaker magazine moved Pittsburgh from No. 4 on its list of Best Small Cities and Towns for Filmmakers to Live and Work at No. 10 on Best Large Cities for Filmmakers to Live and Work in its 2023 list behind No. 1 Atlanta which is followed by Vancouver, The New -Orleans, Toronto, Albuquerque, Montreal, Chicago, Calgary and Philadelphia. …Disney+ has released a new trailer for “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” which returns for its third season on March 1. …Nick 2005-08 enters the “Zoey 101” series gets a sequel with the Paramount+ movie “Zoey 102,” now in production and starring Jamie Lynn Spears (but not Victoria Justice or Austin Butler). …Fox’s “The Masked Singer” returns for a new season at 8 p.m. Feb. 15. …Warner Bros. Discovery has increased the monthly subscription cost of ad-free HBO Max from $14.99 to $15.99. … The CW has announced premiere dates for the final seasons of “Riverdale” (9 p.m. March 29) and “Nancy Drew” (8 p.m. May 31), with both series having their finale on August 23. …PBS’s “Masterpiece” has ordered a sequel—up to “Magpie Murders,” “Moonflower Murders,” with Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) returning as Susan Ryeland. … Ken Burns traces the near-demise of “The American Buffalo” (October 16-17, PBS) in a four-hour, two-part documentary. … Hulu has renewed the “Letterkenny” spinoff “Shoresy” for a six-episode second season that is slated to premiere in the United States on May 27. … HBO’s “The Last of Us” started strong in the ratings on Sunday, pulling in 4.7 million viewers, HBO’s second-biggest premiere in 13 years, ranking behind last year’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.”