Boy Meets World Actor Wife Bonnie Bartlett Daniels Says Their Once-Open Marriage Was Very Painful





Bonnie Bartlett Daniels does not remember the painful beginnings of his marriage with boy meets the world actor William Danielsbarely calling it a fairy tale. The two stars married in 1951 and have been together for 72 years. But the Saint Elsewhere star confessed that things weren’t always so easy. daniels said Fox News Digital while promoting his new memoir In the middle of the rainbow, I guess it was a bit of an open marriage at first, but it was very painful. It didn’t work well. And that was a time when people did that. It was during a time in New York where there was a lot of sex and a lot of people doing all kinds of things, you know, very for free. She went on, but I don’t know if there was a little lack of commitment, and that’s not good. So there was a lot of pain related to any transgression, anything extramarital. In her new book, Daniels also admits that she never felt guilty about the affairs she had because I never felt tied to loyalty, and neither did Bill. She continues to confess to having an affair that lasted a few months with another actor in 1959. But in the early 1970s, her husband’s affair with a New York-based producer left her so devastated that she completely changed her perspective on how their marriage should work. She writes that she could no longer tolerate any type of open marriage. The two were ultimately able to overcome these obstacles and learn to embrace the ever-changing nature of their relationship over the past 72 years. Daniels told the outlet, Life is about solving problems. We had a very good relationship, [but] Bill was an angry young man, a very angry young man. And it was hard. Bill always said, we had three different marriages. We’ve been together for so long, over 70 years. I’m 93 and I met Bill when I was 18, so we had to grow up together. She continued, Bill and I moved forward day by day and eventually the days piled up. We were happy together and sad together, and somehow stayed together for seven decades. Looking back, Daniels admits she’s even a little grateful for all the hard times they had to go through because it was something we had to go through because we never went through it, she said. Explain. When we met, I was 18 years old. Bill was my first boyfriend. [We] have always been there for each other. That’s what matters if you’re there for the person and helping them [them] along a relationship, [have] respect for them and what they do and be there for them[You have to] be together on the other side.

