Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about the lives of Nobel laureates









By David Young, PA The life of the late Nobel laureate John Hume is to be portrayed by an actor from his native country in a new musical drama. The production honoring the longtime SDLP leader and key architect of the Good Friday Agreement will premiere in the spring to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic peace accord. HUME Beyond Belief will be performed in the politicians’ hometown to commemorate the 1998 accord that largely ended years of violent conflict. The late John Hume (Niall Carson/PA) Photo by Niall Carson

Co Derry actor Conor OKane was unveiled in the lead role on Wednesday. OKane, who trained at Mountview Academy of Theater Arts in London, was previously named Best Male in a Musical by the Off West End awards body for his performance as George in Miss Nightingale at The Vaults . The play will be staged at Derrys Guildhall and will involve actors from the city’s Playhouse Music Theater Company. The drama will chronicle the life of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mr. Hume and his wife Pat, both of whom died within the past three years. It is produced in partnership with the John and Pat Hume Foundation. The play will run for eight nights, with the final performance on April 7 being shown live to a global audience as part of a series of events marking the 25th anniversary of the agreement. HUME Beyond Belief will bring together writer Damian Gorman, composer Brian ODoherty and producer and director Kieran Griffiths. It is the second part of a trilogy of peacebuilding works planned by The Playhouse and comes after his successful production The White Handkerchief last January, which marked the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Derry. John Humes’ daughter Aine with actor Conor OKane holding a signed copy of the Good Friday Agreement during the casting announcement (Niall Carson/PA) Photo by Niall Carson

OKane played Father Tom OGara in The White Handkerchief. The casting announcement was made on what would have been John Humes’ 86th birthday. It’s a lot of responsibility and it’s very exciting for me as an actor because it’s an opportunity to delve into serious detail and story, well-documented stuff,” OKane said. There is a lot to take from my own experience and the experiences of others to make something artistic out of it. Humes’ daughter, Aine Abbott, said watching the musical would be a moving experience for the family. We are confident that The Playhouse will honor the ideals and aspirations of my parents and the many people who worked alongside them, she said. My father’s career had both triumphs and difficulties, but he was a warm, slightly eccentric, kind and funny family man, a man who loved nothing more than to sing. He was a proud Derry man. It will be moving for us to see his presence on the Guildhall stage. The Arts Council of Northern Ireland awarded 50,000 for the production, and it is also supported by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU) in recognition of John and Pat Humes’ contribution to the credit union movement in Derry and throughout Ireland.

