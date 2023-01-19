The Last of Us viewers are shocked to discover that the young actor is the daughter of a Hollywood star: she looks exactly like him





The last of us viewers were shocked to find out that one of the show’s stars is the daughter of a famous actor. HBO released the first episode of the highly anticipated series which is a television adaptation of the 2013 video game earlier this month. The series is set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization due to a massive fungal infection, which turns its victims into zombie-like attackers. In it, Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), through the post-apocalyptic United States. During the first episode, which landed on Sky on Monday January 16, many viewers noted how much the actor who plays Joel’s daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) looks like another Hollywood actor. Just check out Nice Parker from The last of us is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter and now it’s like, oh duh of course she is. Look at her, one person said. Another added: Why did I think Sarah from The last of us looked so familiar, but I had never seen her before, then found out she was Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. She looks exactly like him. I didn’t even know Thandiwe Newton had a daughter until I saw her lookalike daughter Nico Parker in The last of us and immediately knew it had to be Thandiwe’s daughter, a third person said. And it’s! Someone else wrote: Does Thandiwe Newton have a child because this little girl from The last of us looks a lot like him. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register Others have commented that Parker is the living spitting image of the Oscar-winning actor, with one person joking that she cloned herself and the 18-year-old is Thandiwe Newton 2.0. Parker recently defended the show’s inclusive cast. When the casting was announced, a small group of fans asked why Pascal, who is Chilean-American, and Parker were cast in white roles in the original game. The last of us received overwhelmingly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many praising the series as the best video game adaptation of all time. You can read The Independents four star review of the show here. New episodes of The last of us air weekly on Mondays on Sky.

