Cheyenne Jackson, Actor and Family Man, Talks Balancing It All

Cheyenne Jackson was cheerful and relaxed as he spoke to us this fall at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Granada Hills. Things seemed a lot lighter with just weeks to go before her Fox sitcom co-star Call me Kat, Beloved gay icon Leslie Jordan, would die suddenly after a medical emergency that preceded a car accident.

Jackson was so distraught over the deaths of his friends that he declined to speak with us for a follow-up interview. His role on call me kat where he plays Kats’ buddy Max will continue after Jordan’s death (Jordan’s character, a cat cafe employee, ostensibly gets a happy ending on screen). the eccentric Kat, now in its third season, is the final milestone in Jackson’s career, which was all a Broadway draw (The cage, In the woods) to a major movie star (United 93playing 9/11 hero Mark Bingham) to a darling of Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story: Hotel and AHS: Roanoke), with a recent Daytime Emmy nomination (for the Netflix series Julie and the ghosts) under his belt.

His comfort in the current state of his career and personal life is evident during his interview. He is sitting crosswise on a pillow, speaking proudly of being on the blanket of the lawyer 15 years ago, where he voiced his thoughts on being a working gay actor during the era of George W. Bush and the Republican war on marriage equality. Even then, he was so excited to live the life he was, away from his painful childhood.

Growing up queer, different, in the small town I did in northern Idaho, I always knew I didn’t belong. I never felt like they were my people, Jackson said now, sitting up straight. I never felt at home. Once I started finding my own in community theater, I started to feel really good about myself. My biggest journey in life is really the journey of being comfortable in my own skin and in my body. At 47, it’s still a daily struggle for me.

A lot has changed since 2008, he’s more than just a working gay actor, he’s a married dad.

Jackson can’t help but beam when he talks about the people he spends his life with. The star is married to actor Jason Landau, with the couple celebrating their eighth anniversary last September.

I met him at an AA meeting 10 years ago, says Jackson. He was just this grumpy, angry, talkative guy. I could see his heart and his breaking. I just got him and we just got each other.

The couple are also parents to six-year-old twins, Willow and Ethan.

I always knew I wanted to be a dad, even when I was 7 or 8, Jackson says. There really are no words to describe the love I have for my family. I miss them when I’m with them. They go to bed every night and I look at pictures of them from the day even though I just spent the whole day with them.

As the Jacksons learn, there is no perfect way to raise a child.

It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had, he says. Jay and I are pushed to the limit because we are extremely involved and that’s how we want it. We’re here for every bedtime, for every meal, every up and down. You are not raising children, you are raising humans.

With the extreme challenges that parenthood can bring, the little moments are what Jackson clings to. As the kids begin a new chapter by going to school, Jackson says he’s working to enjoy every second he can get.

I want them to be people in the world who make it a better place, he says. I was picking them up from kindergarten the other day and I see my son and daughter surrounded by each of their kindergarten teachers. All four were singing Seasons of Love by Lease at the top of their lungs. This is my dream ! That’s all I ever wanted to have children who spread love and happiness.

Balancing career, parenthood and marriage is a struggle for everyone, but especially for same-sex couples who have few societal role models.

We work very hard at [our relationship] and it doesn’t come easily, says Jackson. You have to be ready to have those conversations and sit through those awkward moments. It’s hard to feel vulnerable and you really need to put yourself forward.

When stressed, it’s easy to shut down in a relationship, but Jackson always pushes himself to communicate by both expressing his own feelings and absorbing those of his husbands.

Some days I come home from work and I’m full, says Jackson. It’s been a day’s work, the dogs go crazy, one of the kids breaks down sometimes, I don’t want comment. I don’t want any advice. During these times, well ask yourself if we want feedback or if we just need to be a receptacle. It is so important. When I’m stuck on something, I can reach out and feel heard and seen.

Although Jacksons Instagram may seem like a dream life, the actor says nothing is perfect. Like most working parents, he is exhausted, but his ability to appreciate what he has achieved in his life and his ability to stay in the present allows him to keep everything in perspective.

Everyone says live in the moment, but one of my mentors, Jamie Lee Curtis, says it best: be where your feet are.