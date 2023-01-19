How a former UN baseball player found his love for acting





Another Omaha native finds a new home on the big screen. Alex Mortensen went from playing baseball at the University of Nebraska Omaha and Millard North High School to appearing on shows like “Yellowstone” and “The Rookie: Feds” on ABC. From his days touring the UN, Mortensen is used to having eyes on him. But now those eyes are across millions of screens. “Day by day it’s different. It’s exciting and I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Mortensen said. Over the past few years, Mortensen has found himself landing several small roles in Hollywood. In this season of “The Rookie: Feds”, Mortensen said he “played a bad drug dealer who was labeled as a white supremacist, and their cohort of a group of people who are really at the heart of this thing were actually being spied on by an undercover agent.” Mortensen said her love for acting came from trying to overcome an inner hurdle: “My first stage experience was when I was 24 and I jumped into an acting class because I was trying to fight my fear. to speak in public.” Since then, he has not only appeared in “The Rookie: Feds” and “Yellowstone”, but also in several short films. “I have no idea if something will bring a bigger opportunity, or if it is, so it’s really about enjoying day in and day out,” Mortensen said. Like baseball, it urges budding actors to swing when there’s an opportunity. “If you have a chance and you have something you really like, learn more about it. Learning about it can bring you even closer to the possibility of doing it,” he said. “Go grab a phone, go grab anything and just start recording, get in front of the camera.” In addition to acting, Mortensen does voiceovers for audiobooks and commercials. Mortensen said he will also appear on an episode of NCIS in January and have a small role in a Netflix movie coming out in the future.

