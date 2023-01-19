Missing hiker reported in California revealed as British actor Julian Sands | California





British actor Julian Sands was reported missing after hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department. The 65-year-old actor, known for his roles in A Room with a View, The Killing Fields and Naked Lunch, lives in North Hollywood. Rescue teams have been searching for a lost hiker in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​Mount Baldy, a popular area for hikers and skiers, since a hiker went missing at 7 p.m. Friday night, the spokesperson said. from the sheriff’s department, Nathan Campos. Officials identified the lost hiker by name Wednesday afternoon. Severe winter weather across California has interfered with the search around Mount Baldy: Ground rescue teams were withdrawn from the mount on Saturday evening for their safety, with the search continuing by drone and helicopter when weather permitted , Campos said. There is a serious avalanche hazard in the area and authorities are advising the public to stay away from the area. Its extremely dangerous and experienced hikers struggle to get there, Campos said. As the weather clears up, rescue teams plan to resume ground searches, he said. Authorities are also looking for another missing hiker, Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, Calif., who was reported missing Monday in the San Gabriel Mountains, ABC News reported. Sands, who grew up in Yorkshire, had an eclectic decades-long career in the film industry, appearing in dozens of film and television roles, and lived in the Los Angeles area for years with her wife, writer Evgenia Citkowitz. He has three children. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Sands opened up about her fixation on mountaineering and the importance of continuing to experience new adventures as she gets older. In another 2020 interview, he described himself as being happiest near a mountaintop on a glorious cold morning. According to Sands in 2020, the closest he came to his death was in the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an excruciating storm above 20,000 feet with three other people. We were all in very bad shape. Guys close to us have perished; we were lucky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/18/julian-sands-actor-missing-california-hiking The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos