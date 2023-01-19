Saving a life, granting a last wish: 5 times Bollywood celebrities have captured the hearts of fans around the world – News





Sonu Sood recently made headlines for his heroic actions at an airport after returning from Dubai, but did you know that these actors also went out of their way to help fans? File photo: Shah Rukh Khan entertains fans during his visit to Dubai By web office Published: Wed, Jan 18, 2023, 9:00 PM Last update: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM Recently, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood made headlines for saving a life at an airport. The unexpected heroic act was seen by passers-by, who praised Sood’s gallant quick-wittedness. With his gesture, Sood is the latest to join the ranks of Bollywood celebrities who have gone out of their way to help fans, whether it’s granting a cancer patient’s dying wish or embracing any a family ! Here are 5 times Bollywood celebrities won hearts with an act of kindness: 1. Sonu Sood saves a man’s life Bollywood actor Sonu Sood recently made headlines for his heroic actions at an airport after returning to India from Dubai. Sood was at the immigration counter when an unexpected situation occurred: a middle-aged man lost consciousness and passed out on the spot. The Bollywood actor sprang into action, immediately starting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while he cushioned the man’s head. The passed out passenger regained consciousness after a few minutes, and Sood’s quick-wittedness was applauded by immigration officers and onlookers at the scene. The man also expressed his gratitude to Sood, thanking him for saving his life. 2. Hrithik Roshan grants a dying fan’s last wish While filming his movie Mohenjo Daro, the 49-year-old actor granted a 15-year-old fan’s dying wish to meet him. Cancer patient Nikita Shukla was thrilled to hear her favorite star was in town and asked her hospital to arrange a meeting with him. After asking questions, authorities managed to contact the film’s director, Ashutosh Gowariker. Gowariker passed the message on to Roshan, who immediately agreed to meet Shukla, inviting the elated fan to his hotel and even arranging for her to be picked up in an ambulance. Sadly, Shukla passed away a week later. 3. Salman Khan adopts a poor family Picture: Facebook While filming the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan met 75-year-old Zaina Begum, a die-hard fan of his who had been celebrating her birthday for a few years in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir. By chance, Khan came across the old woman and decided to help her, helping the matriarch and her family build a new house and even offering a job to one of her grandsons. “Salman was sent to us by God. He helped us a lot. I will continue to wish him luck for the rest of my life,” Zaina Begum said, according to local media. Begum lived in poverty with her widowed daughter-in-law and four dependent grandchildren before crossing paths with Khan. 4. Manish Paul gives his jacket to a fan Another celeb who has completely made a fan’s day is TV presenter and Bollywood actor Manish Paul. According to local media, Paul was on the road when he ran into a fan. The fan commented on Paul’s clothes, exclaiming that the actor was wearing a very nice jacket. Without a second thought, Paul allegedly took the jacket off and handed it to the fan, leaving the stunned fan ecstatic. 5. Shah Rukh Khan helps a fan “propose” to a girl When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter to help him invite a girl to prom, the 57-year-old superstar shot back with his signature quick-wittedness, saying, “If I ask her, she won’t. won’t go with you… ha ha .” Getting a response from the legendary actor made the young fan happy, who quickly used a screenshot of the tweet to invite a girl to prom and she said yes! READ ALSO :

