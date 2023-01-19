Hogwarts Legacy actor responds to backlash: ‘Trans women are women and trans men are men’

In response to criticism over his decision to take a role in Hogwarts Legacy (opens in a new tab)voice actor Sebastian Croft affirmed his support for trans rights in a statement posted on Twitter.
Croft was announcement (opens in a new tab) last week as an actor providing one of the player character’s voices in Hogwarts Legacy. As with all things Harry Potter, it’s a fairly high-profile role, but author JK Rowling’s increasingly strident transphobia has blanketed the play in controversy, and the actor has come under fire from a number of critics. people on social media for participating in the game. .
“I was chosen for this project over 3 years ago, back when Harry Potter was for me, it was the magical world I grew up with”, Croft tweeted (opens in a new tab) in response to a call. “That was way before I knew JK Rowling’s perspective. I wholeheartedly believe that trans women are women and trans men are men.
“I know a lot more now than I did 3 years ago, and I hope to learn a lot more in the next 3. I’m so sorry to anyone who has been hurt by this announcement. There’s no of LGB without the T.”
Croft’s role in Hogwarts Legacy is particularly infuriating to online critics due to his much-publicized “alliance” with the LGBTQ+ community. In June 2022, for example, he unveiled a “Queer was always here” t-shirt in support of the charities Choose Love and Rainbow Railroad.
He also stars in the acclaimed Netflix series Heart stroke (opens in a new tab), an “uplifting LGBTQ+ drama about teenage friendship and young romance” based on an online comic and graphic novel of the same name. Heartstopper has been widely praised for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters: Paste Magazinefor example, called it “an open-armed embrace for young gay people” and said it “lays a solid foundation for what you can only hope will be the uplifting and inclusive portrayals of gay characters for the next generation of viewers”.
Most responses to Croft’s statement are positive, although not everyone is convinced. A few point out that Rowling has been vocally transphobic for years and say that even if he was unaware of it, he should have inquired before taking the job; naturally, there are others who criticize his statement for what they perceive as a collapse in public opinion.
These voices are relatively few, but they illustrate the challenge facing Hogwarts Legacy and all those involved in it. Warner Bros. attempted to alienate the game from Rowling, but the author’s relentless anti-trans outbursts have, for many, completely poisoned her legacy and everything connected with it. Simon Pegg (opens in a new tab)for example, faced similar backlash to the news that he voices Hogwarts headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black in the game.
Croft is far from the first actor involved in a Harry Potter project to oppose Rowling’s transphobia: the Harry Potter film leads Daniel Radcliffe (opens in a new tab), Rupert Grint (opens in a new tab)and Emma Watson (opens in a new tab) have all made statements in support of trans rights in recent years.
Despite the controversy, however, Hogwarts Legacy appears to be a success – with just over three weeks to go until its February 10 release, it remains the number one game on wishlist on Steam.