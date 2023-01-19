Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khans Bollywood Blockbuster Meets Indian Culture Wars
Outfit X, a cabal of terrorists for hire, plots an attack on India. Deployed to stop them was a grizzled, middle-aged agent with a man bun and washboard abs. Between attending beach parties and parachuting into enemy hideouts, he teams up with a fearsome and handsome young agent. A whirlwind of fights, acrobatic near-misses and explosions ensue.
Aseem Chhabra, film critic, is not convinced by the teaser to Pathane, a big-budget Bollywood film that will be released next week. But hell is watching because it marks the big comeback, after a five-year hiatus, of India’s biggest actor: 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan. badshah, or King, of Bollywood. He has so much charm and charisma, says Chhabra. Watching him dance and do the action scenes is going to be fun. I’m going to see the movie just for that.
Pathane will be a test for Khan and Bollywood after a difficult few years. Not only does it follow a string of box office flops for one of the biggest film industries in the world. It is also a comeback for Khan, who has become the target of harassment from extremist Hindu groups, including members of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata party.
Khan achieved unprecedented adoration as a boyish heartthrob in the 1990s, eschewing macho stereotypes for sensitive, worldly characters in films that encapsulated the optimism of a globalized India, Chhabra says. But in recent years, several cast exits have been underwhelming.
Audiences seem to have had enough of the cookie-cutter action and romance formats of Bollywood’s major production houses. India’s box office was dominated last year by films from long-neglected southern Indian film industries, like the Golden Globe-winning Telugu-language hit RRR. This earlier luxury of doing what we want, price how we want, and people will come out the window, says Vikram Malhotra, a Bollywood producer.
Will Khan, who has two more big releases planned this year, revive the fortunes of the industry? Pathane has, on paper, all the ingredients that should make for a huge success, says an industry executive. Expectations are unusually high, as this comes after such a dry patch.
But the film itself has become the subject of a now familiar pattern of outrage, as the BJP wages a culture war to remake Bollywood. BJP allies spoke out against the film, and a group from Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist group linked to the BJP, torn wall art in a mall in Ahmedabad this month. The controversy stems in part from a hot dance scene in which actor Deepika Padukone wears an orange bikini, reputed to be dangerously close to saffron, which is a sacred color in Hinduism.
For some, the industry is a bastion of a secular and liberal vision of India, thanks in part to its many Muslim stars, including Khan. But to its Hindu nationalist critics, it is a cozy club of condescending and nepotistic elites producing films that antagonize religious sensibilities and it needs reform.
A year after Modi came to power in 2014, Khan said not being secular is the worst kind of crime you can commit as a patriot. Yogi Adityanath, now the BJP chief minister of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, compared the actor to a terrorist. Khans’ work, like that of other actors who have spoken out, has since faced boycott calls from right-wing groups.
In 2021, Khan’s then 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau and imprisoned for nearly a month, although authorities found no drugs on him. The charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence. Khan has remained carefully silent throughout. But critics claimed the case was politically motivated and an NCB report revealed it was deliberately targeted.
Bollywood is kind of in this identity crisis right now, says Suparna Sharma, a film scriptwriter. He feels beleaguered by the government, and by poor box office returns. But she argues that when it comes to Khan, the public loyalty is clear. This love that Shah Rukh enjoys, she says, he has earned it. Pathane may not shake the industry out of its creative funk. But for fans around the world, King Khan’s reign is not over.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3376967a-95de-4592-b9b2-850be6599b37
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shah Rukh Khans Bollywood Blockbuster Meets Indian Culture Wars
- EFL ACTION WEEK | BURTON ALBION PLAYERS VISIT EXTRA TIME HUB – News
- Infographic: Who are the oldest people in the world? | News Infographics
- Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka, Maharashtra, today at the polls: projects to be inaugurated | bangalore
- Met Gala 2023 announces Karl Lagerfeld co-chairs and dress code
- The report calls on NASA to improve coordination of Artemis’ international partnerships
- Iran earthquake: earthquakes on the borders of Turkey and Azerbaijan, injuring 120 | world | News
- Hogwarts Legacy actor responds to backlash: ‘Trans women are women and trans men are men’
- London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is a favorite among institutional investors who own 54%
- Over 260 flights canceled at Denver International Airport, dozens more delayed
- Trump allies win seats on House Oversight Committee, mirroring GOP priorities
- AI Trends for 2023 – The UK targets innovation rather than regulation of the AI sector.Mofotech