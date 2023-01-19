Shah Rukh Khans Bollywood Blockbuster Meets Indian Culture Wars

Outfit X, a cabal of terrorists for hire, plots an attack on India. Deployed to stop them was a grizzled, middle-aged agent with a man bun and washboard abs. Between attending beach parties and parachuting into enemy hideouts, he teams up with a fearsome and handsome young agent. A whirlwind of fights, acrobatic near-misses and explosions ensue.

Aseem Chhabra, film critic, is not convinced by the teaser to Pathane, a big-budget Bollywood film that will be released next week. But hell is watching because it marks the big comeback, after a five-year hiatus, of India’s biggest actor: 57-year-old Shah Rukh Khan. badshah, or King, of Bollywood. He has so much charm and charisma, says Chhabra. Watching him dance and do the action scenes is going to be fun. I’m going to see the movie just for that.

Pathane will be a test for Khan and Bollywood after a difficult few years. Not only does it follow a string of box office flops for one of the biggest film industries in the world. It is also a comeback for Khan, who has become the target of harassment from extremist Hindu groups, including members of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Khan achieved unprecedented adoration as a boyish heartthrob in the 1990s, eschewing macho stereotypes for sensitive, worldly characters in films that encapsulated the optimism of a globalized India, Chhabra says. But in recent years, several cast exits have been underwhelming.

Audiences seem to have had enough of the cookie-cutter action and romance formats of Bollywood’s major production houses. India’s box office was dominated last year by films from long-neglected southern Indian film industries, like the Golden Globe-winning Telugu-language hit RRR. This earlier luxury of doing what we want, price how we want, and people will come out the window, says Vikram Malhotra, a Bollywood producer.

Will Khan, who has two more big releases planned this year, revive the fortunes of the industry? Pathane has, on paper, all the ingredients that should make for a huge success, says an industry executive. Expectations are unusually high, as this comes after such a dry patch.

But the film itself has become the subject of a now familiar pattern of outrage, as the BJP wages a culture war to remake Bollywood. BJP allies spoke out against the film, and a group from Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist group linked to the BJP, torn wall art in a mall in Ahmedabad this month. The controversy stems in part from a hot dance scene in which actor Deepika Padukone wears an orange bikini, reputed to be dangerously close to saffron, which is a sacred color in Hinduism.

For some, the industry is a bastion of a secular and liberal vision of India, thanks in part to its many Muslim stars, including Khan. But to its Hindu nationalist critics, it is a cozy club of condescending and nepotistic elites producing films that antagonize religious sensibilities and it needs reform.

A year after Modi came to power in 2014, Khan said not being secular is the worst kind of crime you can commit as a patriot. Yogi Adityanath, now the BJP chief minister of India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, compared the actor to a terrorist. Khans’ work, like that of other actors who have spoken out, has since faced boycott calls from right-wing groups.

In 2021, Khan’s then 23-year-old son Aryan was arrested by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau and imprisoned for nearly a month, although authorities found no drugs on him. The charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence. Khan has remained carefully silent throughout. But critics claimed the case was politically motivated and an NCB report revealed it was deliberately targeted.

Bollywood is kind of in this identity crisis right now, says Suparna Sharma, a film scriptwriter. He feels beleaguered by the government, and by poor box office returns. But she argues that when it comes to Khan, the public loyalty is clear. This love that Shah Rukh enjoys, she says, he has earned it. Pathane may not shake the industry out of its creative funk. But for fans around the world, King Khan’s reign is not over.

